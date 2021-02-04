Gordon County's number of total deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose to 79 this week after two more patients were reported to have succumbed to the effects of the virus.
The 3 p.m. report released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health put Gordon County's total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March at 5,276. That figure includes 78 new confirmed positive cases on Tuesday and Wednesday in the county.
Statewide, Tuesday and Wednesday saw an increase of 6,780 confirmed positive cases and 294 new deaths.
Earlier this week, the DPH announced that 19 cases of the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 had been found in Georgia. These cases have been reported in individuals ages 15 to 61, eight males and 11 females.
Those who have been identified as having the variant live in Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding counties.
The variant has not been discovered in Gordon County, though experts are predicting it will be the dominant strain in the United States by the end of March.
To slow the spread of the virus, Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
For more information on local and statewide COVID-19 information, visit dph.georgia.gov for the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.