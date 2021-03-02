Less than a week after Calhoun was reported to have the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases of any metro area in the nation, Gordon County reported 113 new cases of the virus. One new death was also reported.
A total of 9,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state since last Wednesday, with nearly 4,000 of those cases being reported over the weekend. 266 new deaths were reported.
The total number of COVID-related deaths reported in Gordon County since the start of the pandemic last year has now reached 92.
As rollout of the vaccine continues, the Department of Public Health recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
For more information on local and statewide COVID-19 information, visit dph.georgia.gov for the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.