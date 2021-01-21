Morning Pointe Senior Living has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than one-third of its communities across the southeast thanks to a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.
Registration for vaccine administration at Morning Pointe communities is at 100 percent, with only one senior living community out of 35 waiting for a confirmed administration date.
Following a yeah when Gordon County's own Morning Pointe of Calhoun saw an internal outbreak of COVID-19, the news is particularly encouraging to administrators.
“This vaccine is a huge step forward in the fight against COVID-19, and it certainly can’t come soon enough for our residents and associates,” said Greg A. Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “Our families are anxious to be reunited with their loved ones, and the vaccine is one of the steps toward doing just that.”
Senior vaccinations through Morning Pointe are underway in Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana and Alabama through mid-April. This process requires getting the vaccine two times over a three- to four-week period for maximum efficacy.
CVS Pharmacy healthcare workers provide the schedule and administer the vaccine on-site at each Morning Pointe location. Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are being offered based on the state where the community is located. In Gordon County, residents would receive the Moderna vaccine.
“I’m so proud of our residents and associates who have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Heather Tussing, executive vice president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “We are all ready to do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help put an end to this pandemic.”
News of senior living facilities administering the vaccine comes at the tail end of a week in which Gordon County saw an increase of 99 confirmed positive cases and one new COVID-related death from just Monday to Wednesday. Statewide, there was an increase of 14,662 confirmed positive cases and 378 new COVID-related deaths in the same period.
For more information about vaccines, registration and roll-out plans, visit www.nwgapublichealth.org.