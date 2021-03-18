The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gordon County continue to decrease this week as vaccine rollout continues and more and more citizens become eligible to receive the shots.
Though there were a total of 16 new, confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, the number is a dramatic decrease from earlier in the pandemic when daily numbers were consistently in the double digits.
During the same time period, Georgians across the state saw an increase of 2,226 new, confirmed cases of the virus. Deaths in Gordon County increased by one, and 79 new deaths were reported statewide.
The Thursday numbers were similar, with 11 new total, confirmed cases and no new deaths recorded in Gordon County. Statewide Thursday, 1,253 new cases were reported with 56 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
New eligibility requirements implemented by the Department of Public Health and Governor Brian Kemp now allow Georgians 55 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions including obesity, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injuries, longstanding conditions that could lead to vision loss, nerve damage or loss of limbs, ALS or multiple sclerosis.
Asthma, cancer, kidney and liver disease, pregnancy and many other conditions now qualify. A full list of qualifying illnesses and conditions can be found online at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
For more information on local and statewide COVID-19 information, visit the Department of Public Health website to view the Daily Status Report.