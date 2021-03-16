Gordon County Health Department nurses and staff vaccinated hundreds of Calhoun City and Gordon County schools teachers and staff last Friday at a special immunization clinic, thanks to a partnership with AdventHealth Gordon.
“Their willingness to walk alongside us in this evolving crisis and making those who serve our children a priority has been and continues to be essential to our success in this pandemic," GCS Superintendent Kimberly Fraker said. "The health and safety of our students and staff is, of course, a priority for Gordon County Schools and we could not do that without the assistance of our local hospital and their amazing team."
A second vaccination event was also held for educators at the Gordon County Health Department on Monday at Belwood Elementary School through a partnership with the Gordon County Health Department.
Staff members who were unable to take advantage of one of these two scheduled offerings will be able to schedule vaccinations on their own through one of these two local providers.
The vaccination clinics come just after the Department of Public Health and Governor Brian Kemp announced that Georgia would expand its vaccine eligibility to include adults 55 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions including obesity, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injuries, longstanding conditions that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, ALS or multiple sclerosis.
Asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, pregnancy, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, sickle cell disease and many other conditions now qualify individuals for the vaccination. A full list of qualifying conditions and other information can be found online at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
From last Thursday to Monday, Gordon County saw 25 new, confirmed coronavirus cases. No new deaths were reported locally. The state saw an increase of 3,504 new cases and 134 deaths during the same period.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in Gordon County since the start of the pandemic last year is 94.
For more information on local and statewide COVID-19 information, visit dph.georgia.gov for the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.