One new death resulting from COVID-19 has been reported in Gordon County since last Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county since the pandemic began to 85.
During the same period, the Department of Public Health reported that there were 105 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. Statewide, the week saw 12,015 new confirmed positive cases of coronavirus and 398 new deaths.
These numbers come as the Georgia Department of Public Health continues efforts to vaccinate as many eligible Georgians as possible. As part of this effort, DPH launched a new COVID vaccine dashboard on its website, www.dph.georgia.gov, on Monday.
The dashboard, which will update daily at 3 p.m., is set to include information about the number of vaccine doses administered in the state broken out by first and second doses, the number of doses administered separated by county and day, the number of doses administered by Georgia providers per 100,000 residents, race and ethnicity data of recipients, the total number of doses that have been shipped to Georgia from the federal government, the number of Georgia providers that have received vaccines from the federal allocation and the percentage of doses shipped to Georgia and administered to its citizens.
In addition to offering information about the vaccine and its administration, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
For more information on local and statewide COVID-19 information, visit dph.georgia.gov for the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.