The total number of deaths in Gordon County since the first local case of the coronavirus was reported in March rose to 84 during the first half of the week, from late Monday to Wednesday, with one new COVID-19 death reported.
According to reports from the Department of Public Health, there have been 5,466 total confirmed cases of the virus in Gordon County since it first hit locally in March. That figure includes 82 new confirmed positive cases on Tuesday and Wednesday alone.
Statewide, Tuesday and Wednesday saw an increase of 5,028 confirmed positive cases of the virus and 238 new deaths.
To slow the spread of the virus, Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
For more information on local and statewide COVID-19 information, visit dph.georgia.gov for the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.