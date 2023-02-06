County talks budget, SPLOST, and Comp. Plan during work session

County officials plan for the upcoming year during a recent work session. 

 Blake Silvers

During a recent work session, Gordon County officials discussed planning for the year ahead. 

Along with Administrator Jim Ledbetter, Finance Department Director Andrea Bramlett, Clerk Hollis Barton, and Executive Assistant Keith King, Commissioners discussed the upcoming budget calendar, 2024 Special Local Option Sales Tax, and the ongoing Comprehensive Plan process. 

