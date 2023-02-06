County talks budget, SPLOST, and Comp. Plan during work session

During a recent work session, Gordon County officials discussed planning for the year ahead.
Along with Administrator Jim Ledbetter, Finance Department Director Andrea Bramlett, Clerk Hollis Barton, and Executive Assistant Keith King, Commissioners discussed the upcoming budget calendar, 2024 Special Local Option Sales Tax, and the ongoing Comprehensive Plan process.
Budget
Department heads around County Government are in the process of compiling their respective proposed budgets, with another work session to sift through that information set for early May -- Possibly May 2.
With the new fiscal year beginning July 1, commissioners will likely adopt the next budget June 20 during a regular meeting.
Related to the budget, the recent success of government-backed high-yield investments was discussed, earning over $500,000 in the last six months vs. just $13,000 in 2022. This is a measure implemented to take advantage of no-risk, high-interest investing in order to save local taxpayers money.
"We're earning really good interest," Bramlett said.
Commissioners voted unanimously in November of last year to approved a Resolution of Authority allowing Bramlett to move county funds from a Georgia Fund One account to US Government-backed higher interest yielding accounts.
Ledbetter added that with the county holding tax revenues for a good part of each year waiting to be spent, it just makes sense to invest it if there is no risk, and commended Bramlett on taking that initiative.
"It's money that the taxpayers aren't having to come up with," Ledbetter said
SPLOST
Commissioners now have a planned work session set for Friday, March 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. to discuss the SPLOST in more detail.
"We're beginning to think that a conservative estimate that this SPLOST would collect over six years -- which would begin in May of 2024 -- is about $76 million," Ledbetter said. "It could be a little bit more, but it's to our benefit to underestimate that a little bit with inflation. $76 million doesn't go as far as it used to."
Local participating municipalities will collectively discuss proposed SPLOST projects at an April 11 meeting to include Gordon County, Calhoun, Fairmount, Resaca, and Plainville.
This meeting is required in order to reach an agreement between the local governments involved, and must be settled upon by June 15 to be approved June 20 and forwarded to the Board of Elections. Local voters would then be able to vote for or against continuing the tax collection on the Nov. 7 ballot.
"As we grow, we all know ... our roads are seeing a lot of traffic," Ledbetter said, mentioning local spots dealing with congestion like Dews Pond and Belwood road. "Some of these projects are both city and county, and we truly have realized over the last several years how well we do if we all work together for the good of everyone, and we're continuing to do that in this SPLOST in looking at transportation improvements."
SPLOST collections can each run up to six years as part of sales tax collections on items purchased locally.
Comprehensive Plan
As previously reported, the ongoing Comprehensive Plan process has been taking place with stakeholder meetings since summer of last year.
Municipalities around Gordon County have been jointly working to develop the latest plan, with the general public encouraged to participate throughout the process.
A big part of county's focus for the comprehensive plan, in light of the recent development boom, has been the future land use development map, as well as transportation.
"We've realized with everything that's going on in this county, how important that map is," Ledbetter said. "We're looking at definitions of our categories to make sure they reflect most of what we want."
The land use map helps define and guide containment for certain zoning categories to certain areas of the county, making sure planned projects and re-zoning requests make sense for their proposed areas.
The latest five-year update, once prepared, will be submitted for public review this spring and will also be reviewed by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Plan approval by June 30 will allow local government bodies to extend their respective Qualified Local Government status and eligibility for loans from the state, as well as various grants and permits, as required by Georgia Planning Act of 1989, and the 2018 Local Planning Requirements of the GDCA.
The most recent plan can be viewed online at nwgrc.org, or gordoncounty.org.