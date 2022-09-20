Gordon County's Board of Commissioners voted to set their portion of the 2022 millage rate this week.
During their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, members of the board voted 5-0 to adopt a 9.515 county government operations millage rate and 17.50 county school operations millage rate equaling 27.0150.
Gordon County's School Board adopted the 17.50 rate back on Sept. 12.
The millage rate, set each year, is the rate used to calculate property taxes. The rate assigned is multiplied by the total taxable value of a property’s assessed value to calculate the total number of taxes used to help fund the local public school system. One mill is the equivalent of $1 per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
A pair of citizens spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, each sharing concerns that, even with the overall tax rate not increasing, a failure to lower the rate results in a tax increase when inflation and recently ballooned property values are factored in.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter explained that even with increased services loads and population, county government is currently operating with less employees than it had nearly a dozen years ago. He also explained that the county isn't immune to inflationary costs of materials and supplies, as well as healthcare costs and personnel raises to compete in the current job market. Commissioner Chad Steward also noted the current overall property tax rate remains at a 10-year low.
In other business, a request from applicant legal representative Christina R. Jenkins and property owner Sweyma A Cardoza to rezone a 0.44-acre parcel at 1600 Sugar Valley Road from A-1 County Agricultural to C-H Highway Commercial was unanimously approved.
Current plans are to use the former service station as a vehicle repair shop. The measure was passed with stipulations that a buffer is maintained with fencing and vegetative buffer installed, and that the property cannot be used as a salvage yard with minimal vehicles allowed at a given time.
Also unanimously approved was a request from Sage Ralston and Zhenhao Holding LTD to rezone a 3.26-acre parcel from A-1 County Agricultural to R-6 Manufactured Housing at 199 Spring Hill Road, Adairsville (Gordon County). Plans for the property call for a pair of mobile homes on separate lots dividing the property into two sections.
Both zoning requests came before the commission with a recommendation for approval from the County Zoning and Planning Commission from their Sept. 12 meeting.
The board voted to re-appoint Robert Hughes to a five-year term to the Department of Children and Family Services Board, ending Sept. 30, 2027.
A second reading was conducted of a Unified Land Development Code Amendment, incorporating Chapter 1 of the international code commission, which adopts an updated permit fee schedule applying to commercial buildings under 5,000 square feet, forcing the structures to meet code compliance like buildings over 5,000 square feet.
Finally, commissioners approved a request from Georgia Power for easement to trim vegetation on Pittman Road in Ranger behind an old trash transfer station. The company will pay the county $1,344 for the easement.
The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Assembly Room of the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St.