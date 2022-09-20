Gordon County's Board of Commissioners voted to set their portion of the 2022 millage rate this week. 

During their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, members of the board voted 5-0 to adopt a 9.515 county government operations millage rate and 17.50 county school operations millage rate equaling 27.0150. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In