In a light agenda for the Gordon County Board of Commissioners this week, local law enforcement took center stage.
Read by Commissioner Chad Steward, the board proclaimed the week of May 11 through May 17 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Week in Gordon County.
The proclamation reads as follows:
"Whereas, the Gordon County Board of Commissioners recognizes Gordon County law enforcement officials and public safety officers are brave and dedicated individuals who protect our citizens, families, and our communities here in Gordon County; and
"Whereas, these men and women serve on the frontlines of public safety, are prepared to face uncertainty and danger for the sake of protecting their neighbors; and
"Whereas, Gordon County's law enforcement officials and public safety officers face intense challenges and make profound sacrifices to ensure the safety of all citizens and play a critical role in keeping us safe and putting themselves at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic;and
"Whereas, law enforcement officials face increased scrutiny, yet continue to perform their duties with dignity and honor, and
"Whereas, Gordon County continues to train and develop the best law enforcement officers and public safety officials and because of their hard work and devotion, Gordon County remains a safe and welcoming county in which to live, work and play; and
"Whereas, the service of the Gordon County Sheriff and his dedicated team helps to maintain the well being of our county. These individuals provide an individual service and should be recognized for their commitment and bravery.
"Therefore, we, the Board of Commissioners of Gordon County do hereby recognize the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, and encourage all residents to join in recognition and appreciation of the outstanding service provided by our Sheriff, his deputies and staff to our community. Furthermore the Gordon County Board of Commissioners do hereby proclaim the week of May 11-17, 2022 as Law Enforcement Week in Gordon County."
The county also received a gift from one of those county law enforcement officers as part of Tuesday night's meeting, one who works in the courthouse itself.
"Mr. Bill Kulhman provides security here at the courthouse, and he also does beautiful work," Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "On his own initiative, and at his own expense he's giving us a gift -- I think -- of this beautiful Gordon County Seal."
Kulhman, who works for the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, crafted the seal to fit the dais commissioners sit behind during meetings in the new Judicial Building Assembly Room.
"I've said it before and I'll say it again ... we've got the best people working with us -- It's a great place to work. Thank you very much.
The next scheduled meeting of the commission is Tuesday, May 17. All meetings are open to the public and available online at vimeo.com/gordoncountygov online.