An error in a zoning notice led to a re-hearing by the Gordon County Commission Tuesday night in the matter of a 120-unit townhome development on Harris Beamer Road.
A 15-acre tract at 883 Harris Beamer Road was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners on May 17, to be rezoned from A-1 agricultural to R-4 high-density residential at the request of applicants Mandy Gentry and Eric Greeson.
The plans call for 120 units built in groups of four, and came to commissioners with the unanimous recommendation for approval from the County Planning Commission following a May 9 public hearing.
A re-hearing of the request, however was allowed by the commission at this week's council meeting due to the discovery of an error in a hearing notice posted by the county, leading to nearby residents showing up to speak on a different day.
"That was approved at the last meeting, but apparently there was an irregularity in the notice, in that some of the surrounding property owners had been given the wrong date," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "So in order to protect due process on this, we've reset this tonight. Re-notices have been sent, it's been re-advertised, so anyone who wants to speak on this matter can speak tonight."
Residents who had shown up on the incorrectly posted date had a chance to speak at a new hearing Tuesday, asking commissioners to consider their concerns of water runoff, privacy, and added traffic to the area.
After hearing from residents, commissioners held a new vote on the matter, again approving the rezoning request unanimously, but this time with the added condition that the developer provide a "vegetative buffer" in compliance with county guidelines.
Commissioners also held a hearing concerning the forthcoming annual fiscal year budget, drawing one speaker in David McKnight, who sought clarification on several line items. The county budget will be considered for final adoption at the June 21 commission meeting.
Also a holdover from the commission's May 17 meeting was a pair of rezoning requests from THOR Equities LLC in the area of Trimble Hollow Road that were tabled.
Tabled last month to allow for a possible agreement on shared road improvement costs between THOR and OWR LLC, the requests to rezone two smaller tracts from A-1 agricultural to I-1 heavy industrial to be joined with other parcels as the area continues to be consolidated were passed unanimously with conditions that each company would share that burden.
One of the now residential properties in question, currently owned for over 50 years by Alberta Jones, had seen its closing held up by the contingency of the re-zoning request passing the commission. Mrs. Jones asked the commission to help resolve the matter.
Commissioner Bud Owens made the motion to approve with the conditions that the road be improved to "industrial grade" by both THOR and OWR -- with THOR required to make improvement starting at the east end of the OWR project, continuing east to the intersection with Spring Hill Road, then continuing 150 up that road, and also 150 feet up Trimble Hollow Road.
"It is a matter of public safety for the road to be improved, as required prior to an industrial use of the affected lands, which have been historically farmland," Owens said as part of his motion's contingency.
In new business, the county unanimously authorized a Georgia Fund I Accounts Resolution, authorizing a change of designated representative -- Andrea Bramlett, as well as the surplus of various items from County Fleet Management, the Fire Department and Sheriff's Office respectively.
Also approved unanimously was a construction agreement with Momon Construction for SPLOST-funded upgrades to the Senior Center, 150 Cambridge Court -- including flooring, kitchen equipment, lighting, exterior appearance, heat and air conditioning and plumbing -- as well as an agreement with the State Properties Commission for the Human Services Department Offices, extending terms one year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023.
Approved by a 4-1 vote, was the appointment of Jessie Vaughn for a three-year term to the Airport Authority ending June 30, 2025. The lone no vote came from Commissioner Owens.
Finally, the commission approved the use of the Resaca Battlefield Park pavilion by the Friends of Resaca -- represented by Ken Padgett -- for a free Civil War relic identification event from 9 a.m. to noon on July 25.
The next scheduled meeting of the commission is set for Tuesday, June 21, in the assembly room of the Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St. All meetings are open to the public.