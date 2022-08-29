Gordon County Logo-Real.JPG

Gordon County, Georgia seal.

 Blake Silvers, file

The Gordon County Board of Commissioners has announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 9.47% over the rollback millage rate.

Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re‐determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.

