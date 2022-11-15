Gordon County's Board of Commissioners honored local veterans this week with a proclamation during the body's regularly scheduled meeting.
Tuesday night, Commissioner Kevin Cunningham read a proclamation in honor of all those who have served, followed by a list of county employees who served in the armed forces.
Those county employees by county department and military branch are as follows:
Code Enforcement -- Jim Bradford (Navy); Elections -- Richard O'Mahony (Navy); Fire and Rescue -- Josh Cochran (Air Force), Byron Sutton (Army), Zevan Gilbert (Army National Guard), Sam Magnicheri (Army NG), Heath Derryberry (Navy), Scott Brooks (Army), Tyler Knight (Army), Cody Thomas (Marines); Public Works -- David Dockery (Army), Johnathan Parker (Marines), Lonnie Teffeteller (Army), Mike Gallagher (Navy), Phillip Gilbert (Army NG), Tony Brown (Navy); Sheriff's Office -- Charles Mazariegos (Marines, Air NG), Dylan Payne (Army), Ernest Delong (Army NG, Army, Air NG), Joshua Morse (Marines), Tabb Fowler (Army), Richie Anderson (Army), Leonard Schrader (Marines), Mike Barton (Air Force), Lane Bennett (Army), Mark Carlson (Navy), Josh Garcia-Armas (Army), Linda Gordy (Army), Matt Hicks (Navy), Tyler Pierce (Army), Ronnie Reeves (Air Force), Ryan Rynshall (Army, Army NG), Cory Tate (Marines); Tax Assessor's Office -- Jackson Bishop (Army Reserve), Ashley Bailey (Army).
Cunningham, who did not read his own name from the list, was quickly corrected by Vice Chair Commissioner Chad Steward.
"We've got one more on that list," Steward said. "My humble friend Mr. Kevin Cunningham, Army National Guard. Thank you to all our veterans and all that serve."
In other business, commissioners approved a request from the County Preservation Commission for the County Convention and Tourism Bureau to open the Resaca Battlefield Historic Site for National Take a Hike Day on Nov. 17.
Also approved was the reappointment to the County Board of Health for Dr. Joseph Joyave for a six year term ending Dec. 31, 2028.
Board members approved the surplus of several county vehicles and other miscellaneous equipment to be sold at auction. Items include a tractor, a car, a flat bed truck, dump truck, Gradall, Bush Hog, push mower, scrap metal and various truck parts.
Also approved for surplus from the Sheriff's Office was a sport utility vehicle, 27 shotguns, and other miscellaneous equipment.
All measures passed were by a unanimous vote of 4-0 with Commission Chair Becky Hood absent.
Finally, A first reading of an amendment to the County Code of Ordinance for malt beverage, wine and liquor was put on hold until the commission's first December meeting so details could be ironed out before moving forward.
"We're really not ready for the technical first read tonight," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said, adding that a few other code items that could be affected by the recent citizen votes include the current ban on alcohol sales at bowling alleys on Sunday or at catered events. "Administration has taken the view that sales by the drink being approved by the voters ... that would kind of go along with it, and those restrictions could go away as well."
The changes follow a pair of referendums passed by county voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, with Sunday sales by the drink passing 10,987 YES to 7,365 NO, and Sunday sales by the package passing 11,050 YES to 7,318 NO.
"I just want to bring it to everyone's attention, and to the public's attention that there will be a few other things that we amend in the ordinance," Ledbetter said, adding that a few things will be cleaned up in the alcohol license application process as well.
Required first and second readings at each of the board's December meetings could see the potential changes go into effect as early as January 1, 2023.
The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S. Piedmont St.