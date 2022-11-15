Gordon County Government seal LOGO
Blake Silvers

Gordon County's Board of Commissioners honored local veterans this week with a proclamation during the body's regularly scheduled meeting. 

Tuesday night, Commissioner Kevin Cunningham read a proclamation in honor of all those who have served, followed by a list of county employees who served in the armed forces. 

