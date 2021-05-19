It was a mixed bag agenda at the latest meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
The board held public hearings in reference to four requests for rezoning, two of which drew opposition from county residents.
A rezoning from A-1 agricultural to R-6 agricultural reserve was approved by the board 4-0 with Commissioner Bud Owens absent.
That request from Robert Burton for three permanent foundation manufactured homes was for 10997 Fairmount Highway with Highway 53 road frontage near Gillespie Road.
Burton said the homes would be around 1,800 square feet and should sell for around $140,000 each.
“It’s not just an inexpensive mobile home,” Burton said. “They’re very beautiful homes.”
That vote followed an opposition by Gillespie Road resident Stephen Delli, who didn’t agree with the precedent set by the R-6 zoning. County Administrator Jim Ledbetter clarified the zoning requirements after Delli spoke and the motion passed.
“R-6 is what we always do for manufactured homes,” Ledbetter said.
Another rezoning item was Cody and Belinda West’s request to rezone part of 268 W. Kinman Road from A-1 to R-1 to build a home. That request drew no opposition at the meeting and passed with another 4-0 vote.
A request to rezone 140 acres at 1680 Mt. Olive Church Road for four chicken houses was tabled after some discussion and opposition during a public hearing after it was revealed the number of chickens planned on the property didn’t require rezoning.
The application from Paul Dao to rezone the A-1 property to conditional use wasn’t deemed necessary due to the fact the planned 82,000 chickens was well under the 125,000 threshold, leaving the project out of the board’s hands for the time being.
Prior to tabling, the rezoning was opposed by adjoining resident Jeremy Collis, who shared concerns the potential use of the current hunting road as a driveway would cause added noise at his residence.
The fourth and final rezoning request by Jerry Conaway was to rezone a property at 251 McCreary Road from A-1 to R-1 as part of gifting the land to a member of his family. That motion passed 4-0.
Also passed unanimously at the meeting was the third amendment to the Ambulance Service Agreement with Adventist Health System of Georgia for renewal July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Continuing the budget process, the board was officially presented with the recommended Fiscal Year 2021/2022 Gordon County Budget by the county administrator.
That budget of just over $39 million was up around $3.3 million from the last budget, mostly due to insurance coverage costs, according to Ledbetter.
The board also approved the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council Contract for July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and awarded six conditional paving materials contracts to Blount Construction, Vulcan Materials, Wear Parts & Equipment, Calhoun Farm Supply, Custom Products Corporation and CR Coatings following sealed bid reviews.
The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Gordon County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St.