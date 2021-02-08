Georgia's Department of Natural Resources announced last week how it would distribute $8.4 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program money.
Gordon County will get $175 thousand as one of 27 projects across the state. The money will go towards Berkshire Park, a development on existing county-owned greenspace near the Oostanaula River by adding a picnic pavilion, parking spaces, a walking trail and disc golf, according to the DNR.
The 8.5 acre SPLOST project is located on Highway 156 West and currently consists of a public boat ramp into the Oostanaula River and gravel parking.
The original total budget for the project was $369,000.00, including the design fees and was originally proposed in 2018.
Selected LWCF applicants will be invited to submit formal application proposals which will be presented to the National Park Service for final approval, according to a Georgia DNR release.
Grantees are required to match the grant award on a dollar for dollar ratio making a $17.8 million total impact on Georgia’s parks and outdoor recreation areas.
“Heading outdoors is a long-held tradition and great pastime for Georgians. Whether you are 3 or 93, the great outdoors provides limitless opportunities for mental and physical wellness, enjoying time with loved ones while safely socially distanced, or just unplugging from our busy lives.” said Mark Williams, Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources. “LWCF is a great tool for our state and local communities who understand the irreplaceable impact of outdoor recreation.”
Other nearby projects receiving money from the grant include $150 thousand for a mountain bike trail in Bartow County, $345 thousand for a soccer complex in Cedartown, $125 thousand for Nathan Dean Park in Rockmart, $122,500 for a municipal park in LaFayette, $200 thousand for the Golden Mile Trail in Ringgold, and $50 thousand for the Rocky Face Ridge Trail in Whitfield County.
LWCF has existed since 1965 with the intent on creating a partnership between the federal, state, and local governments. Grants help support communities to create close to home recreation areas by acquiring and developing park land as well as renovating local parks and outdoor recreation areas.
Georgia DNR conducts biannual grant application cycles for the LWCF grants. While maneuvering through a health crisis and realizing the importance of outdoor recreation, cities and counties all over the state submitted 76 proposals requesting $19.2 million. Of the seventy-six, 27 were selected. The complete list of the 27 projects is below. For more information about LWCF and these grants, visit www.gadnr.org/lwcf.