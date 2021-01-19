Along with several business and administrative items on the agenda at Tuesday night's regular called meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, officials used some of the time to voice safety concerns regarding the new South Calhoun Bypass.
Representatives from the Georgia Department of Transportation were on hand at the County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St., to address concerns and discuss possible solutions after, according to county officials, 10 wrecks - including one involving a school bus - have already occurred as the result of the new state road.
Commission chair Becky Hood told GDOT representatives she is especially concerned with the eastern intersection of the bypass at night, but the board was told that anything requiring electricity would be a local issue.
"GDOT doesn't install street lights," said GDOT engineer Grant Waldrop, but he explained to board members how the permit process for local municipalities to install lighting worked.
The GDOT team also made clear the intersections are still a work in progress, and not quite complete on either end of the new 6.8 miles pathway that connects Georgia Highway 53 back to itself from near Meadowdale Baptist Church, across Highway 41 and Interstate 75, east to the Farmville community.
According to Waldrop, the ends of the bypass will soon receive larger stop signs and finishing touches on road surface markings. He also said rumble strips have proven very effective in preventing wrecks due to distracted driving.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter expressed concerns about lines of sight at the eastern intersection of the bypass due to guard rails, as well as traffic backing up while waiting to turn onto Highway 53.
"We're happy to do what we can to make the intersections safe," Waldrop said.
Several votes also took place Tuesday night as well:
*The transfer of $79 thousand from human resources to professional services to be used for payroll services.
*Approval of $4,800 in rent to the GEM Theatre for COVID courtroom use from January through June of 2021.
*Budget amendment of $50 thousand in expenditures for a new elections space.
*Declaration of surplus property at the Sheriff's Office to be either properly sold or destroyed.
*Approval of $69,715 in funds for ADP payroll services.
*Approval of a three year lease agreement to Chan S. Yap for a new 5,500 square foot election space, 408 Court St., at $3,000 a month the first year, then rising by $100 a month for the next two years with a fourth year's option at the same rising rate.
*Funds for internet service at the new election space though Calnet Telecom.
*Approval of three pre-event debris removal companies.
*Declaration of surplus property for wooden benches from the Annex Courtroom to be donated to Skyline Baptist Church in Adairsville.
All measures passed unanimously by voice vote without further discussion from the commission or the public.