Countywide Sunday alcohol sales moved one step closer to reality this week, as the Gordon County Board of Commissioners began the code amendment process.
This week, commissioners heard the first reading of an amendment to the Gordon County Code of Ordinance for malt beverage, wine and liquor, moving the process one more step forward.
Tuesday night's reading, originally set to take place during the board's Nov. 15 meeting, was pushed back so details could be ironed out more thoroughly in areas such as special event venues, and bowling alleys.
Leaving the initial decision up to county voters, a pair of referendums appeared on the Nov. 8 general election ballot locally, with Sunday sales by the drink passing 10,987 YES to 7,365 NO, and Sunday sales by the package passing 11,050 YES to 7,318 NO.
A second reading of changes is set for the last December meeting in two weeks, with the all potential changes taking hold Jan. 1.
In other business, four rezoning requests were heard by commissioners:
A request by Neftaly Ortiz to rezone a 2.04-acre parcel at 1215 US Highway 41 from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Low Density Residential was approved.
Also approved was a request by Wheelhouse Holdings LLC to rezone 11.43-acres at 2777 Nickelsville Road from A-1 Agricultural to Conditional Use for us as a wedding venue.
A request by Celia Hurd to rezone 8.24 acres at 3585 Red Bud Road from A-1 Agricultural to RA-1 Residential Agricultural District was also approved by the board.
Finally, a request by Hibbymo Properties - Sugar Valley LLC to rezone 2.07 acres at 2893 Sugar Valley Road from A-1 Agricultural to C-G General Commercial to build a Dollar General store.
All four rezoning requests came with recommendation for approval from the County Zoning Board, and were unanimously passed 4-0 with Commission Chair Becky Hood absent.
In new business, commissioners approved the board's 2023 meeting schedule, available now at gordoncounty.org for the public to view.
Also, Stephanie Jones was reappointed for a six-year term to the Board of Tax Assessors expiring Dec. 31, 2028, and Nancy Nichols was reappointed for a three-year term to the Hospital Authority expiring Dec. 31, 2025. Both reappointments were unanimous.
During the commission's work session, a letter from a citizen regarding commending Senior Center Director Ann Bradford for her work with local senior citizens, especially during the centers recent temporary displacement due to renovations at the facility. Bradford deflected credit to her employers and the center's patrons, saying that both parties make her job possible.
The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S. Piedmont St.