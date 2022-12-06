County moves forward with Sunday sales process

Gordon County Commissioners hear the first reading of upcoming Sunday alcohol sales ordinance changes. 

 Blake Silvers

Countywide Sunday alcohol sales moved one step closer to reality this week, as the Gordon County Board of Commissioners began the code amendment process.

This week, commissioners heard the first reading of an amendment to the Gordon County Code of Ordinance for malt beverage, wine and liquor, moving the process one more step forward.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In