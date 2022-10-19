Gordon County Government has had some extra help lately, thanks to a local education program.
Sonoraville High School junior Hannah Jones has been serving as an intern in the county government office as part of the school's Work-Based Learning program. She delivered a presentation to commissioners during this week's work session ahead of Tuesday night's regular board meeting.
Focusing on the value of the SHS WBL program, Jones spoke on the value of keeping the county's job force pipeline local and how it benefits area residents and employers.
"Our first step is hiring work-based learning students, and this counts for all schools -- Sonoraville, Gordon Central and Calhoun City," Jones said, adding that the typical range for local WBL programs is 11th and 12th grade. "They have the ability to drive and they're a little more mature."
Speaking of possible WBL opportunities in local government, specifically the county, Jones explained how local students and local government can mutually benefit from opportunities area programs have.
"We want to expose them, train them, learn from them, and connect with them, so we're already giving them that experience and they're seeing what we do here," she said.
During her time working with county government, Jones has spent time shadowing various employees, completing clerical work, and attending different types of public and internal meetings.
Also during the work session, Commissioner Chad Steward read a proclamation from the Xavier Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution declaring Tuesday, Nov. 1, as National Family Literacy Day in Gordon County.
During its regular meeting, the commission unanimously approved a couple of items, including the surplus of a long list of items from the county's IT Department -- including mostly computers and printers -- as well as a contract with IT contractor Beyond Identity for a security software license costing $37,800. Both votes were passed 4-0 with Commissioner Bud Owens absent.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the assembly room of the Gordon County Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St. All meetings are open to the public.