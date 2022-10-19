Gordon County Government has had some extra help lately, thanks to a local education program.

Sonoraville High School junior Hannah Jones has been serving as an intern in the county government office as part of the school's Work-Based Learning program. She delivered a presentation to commissioners during this week's work session ahead of Tuesday night's regular board meeting.

