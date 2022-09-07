County gets broadband progress update

Comcast representative Andy Matthews updates Gordon County Commissioners on progress on broadband access.

 Gordon County Government

Members of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners got an update on local rural broadband access this week. 

Comcast representative Andy Matthews gave a presentation to the board Tuesday night during the body's work session.

