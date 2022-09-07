County gets broadband progress update

Members of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners got an update on local rural broadband access this week.
Comcast representative Andy Matthews gave a presentation to the board Tuesday night during the body's work session.
Calhoun Times managing editor
"We have some good news to share," Mathews said. "We're making progress on the project. We have completed the design of all the impacted area -- basically all around the City of Calhoun -- and we have begun permitting."
Those permits currently total 245, according to Mathews.
"We've gotten about half of them back," he said. "So things are moving along nicely on that front."
Coming up on a year since the broadband contract was officially awarded by the commission, Comcast was unanimously approved to provide service to unserved areas of the county on Sept. 7 of last year.
At that time, there were a reported 4,506 (16%) locations unserved by high-speed broadband internet service in Gordon County, compared to 24,196 served locations.
$3,929,316.50 in American Rescue Plan Act funds were coded by the county for the project last year. This added to a $3.5 million commitment from Comcast, still leaves a gap in the $13.8 million total price tag.
Matthews says Comcast is currently working on a possible grant from the State of Georgia to cover the gap in currently allocated funding.
"The allocations for this round of funding are due October 7," Matthews said. "The state is intending to complete their review of all applications -- and there are only 33 counties in the state that are eligible for funding -- by October 28, with the intent to make announcements in the fall."
For that particular grant to work out, physical work can't begin until it is awarded, according to Matthews, but the timeline works into the continued permitting process in its present state.
Comcast plans to launch an informational website for Gordon County citizens as soon the state's grant award list is released. Until then, for the plan to remain eligible for the funds, the project must remain on hold as far as it relates to physical work.
"Because of the rule from this grant, we have to hit the pause button until it's awarded," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "Now if the award is not made, I would think we would still move forward with what we can afford on the project."
Ledbetter added that the last he heard, Gordon County was on the short list for the state funding in question.
"It is a massive undertaking, so I know folks are impatient, but we'll get there," he said.
Matthews said the majority of the work should be able to be physically completed regardless of additional funding next year.
"We should be able to get most, if not all of the homes done next year," he said. "We feel like we're in a really good place to hit the ground running and makes some really good headway in 2023."
The current Gordon County Comprehensive Plan for Broadband can be viewed online at gordoncounty.org.
Calhoun Times managing editor
Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times.
