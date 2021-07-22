The Gordon County Government was recently recognized for its financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.
Gordon County was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting at a June 30 meeting for "demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report."
"The finance department goes to a whole lot of extra trouble in doing the comprehensive annual financial report," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "We give really good disclosure to the public as to where there money is being spent."
Ledbetter said he thinks it's the 15th or 16th years in a row that the county has received this recognition.
The certificate from GFOA is the highest form of recognition in the are of government accounting and financial reporting, according to the organization, and it represents a "significant accomplishment by a government and its management."