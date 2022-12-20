County denies expansion of Goat Road poultry operation

It's been a while, but chickens took up a large chunk of this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting. 

Taking up its first controversial rezoning request dealing with a poultry operation since amending the Unified Land Development Code a year ago, the commission denied a request to expand a chicken house operation Tuesday night. 

