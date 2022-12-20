It's been a while, but chickens took up a large chunk of this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Taking up its first controversial rezoning request dealing with a poultry operation since amending the Unified Land Development Code a year ago, the commission denied a request to expand a chicken house operation Tuesday night.
Failing by a unanimous vote of 4-0 -- with Commission Chair Becky Hood absent -- commissioners chose to follow a previous recommendation by the Zoning Advisory Board and deny a request by Thuy Truong to rezone a 35-acre parcel off Goat Road between Resaca and Sugar Valley from A-1 Agricultural to Conditional Use for the building of three additional chicken houses on top of his four existing structures.
Recent provisions to the ULDC adopted by the commission Dec. 7, 2021 give the body digression to consider certain factors such as the concentration of poultry operations near residential areas and to require larger setbacks in some cases to protect neighboring properties.
Seven nearby residents spoke during a public hearing against the operation's expansion, collectively expressing concerns with adding to the already existing problems of bad odors, air quality, truck traffic, water runoff, and property values.
Russell Hill Road resident Eddie Smith said the 27 chicken houses that have been built in the area over the last nine years are already too many.
"We just don't need anymore houses out there," Smith said. "I'm asking you to consider what the ULDC says you should consider -- the concentration of houses in that area."
Three other zoning requests were unanimously approved by commissioners Tuesday night.
The first was a request from Ron Vail on behalf of Pleasant Hill Land Company to rezone a 19.97-acre parcel in Ranger near the Redbone Ridge Landfill from A-1 Agricultural to I-2 Industrial for the construction of a $50 million natural gas recovery operation.
Also approved was a request from Paul Svihla to rezone a parcel off Comelison Road from A-1 Agricultural to RA-1 Residential Agricultural District to subdivide a parcel for an existing mobile home on .99 acres and a new construction home currently underway on the other 4.23 acres. The request approval brings the property and its two residences into compliance with county code.
Wrapping up zoning hearings, a request by John Richardson to rezone 2.039 acres off Fairmount Highway from A-1 Agricultural to RA-1 Residential Agricultural District for a single-family residence.
All three approved rezoning requests came with the a recommendation for approval from the Zoning Advisory Board.
In other business, a second reading of the upcoming Jan. 1 changes to the County Malt Beverage, Wine, and Liquor Ordinance was conducted and approved to take affect following passage of a pair of referendums by county voters during the Nov. 8 election. The measure was approved 3-1, with Commissioner Kevin Cunningham as the lone "NO" vote.
On a related note, a pair of new Malt Beverage, Wine, and Liquor licenses from the Calhoun Elk's Lodge and Calhoun Moose Lodge were both conditionally approved by the same 3-1 vote. Both organizations will need their information to be added to the State's Centralized Alcohol Licensing Portal, according to County Administrator Jim Ledbetter.
Finally, a county bulk budget amendment was unanimously approved by commissioners. Items included in the amendment are $101,984 of inflationary overages for furniture and furnishings in the newly renovated Judicial Building, as well as other IT expenses relating to Capital Lease and VeriStor; $23,010 for fire hydrant repair expenses; $7,405 for independent contracting to keep in compliance with the spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds; $24,080 in condemnation fund (money from the sale of seized property) to benefit the Child Advocacy Center at the Sheriff's digression; $57,271 in disbursements of excess Hotel/Motel Tax collections to the Development Authority and Gordon County Chamber of Commerce; and $16 in Jail Maintenance Fees for bank transactions.
The next scheduled meeting of the commission is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S Piedmont St. All regular meetings are open to the public.