County Commission sets millage rate

Gordon County's Board of Commissioners set a new millage rate this week.
At its regularly scheduled meeting at the County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St., Tuesday night, commissioners voted to set a new tax levy of 9.515 mills, the lowest rate in a decade.
The new millage rate is down from 9.597 a year ago, and down from 9.853 five years ago in 2016.
The new rate comes just over a week after the Gordon County Board of Education voted to adopt a new lower millage rate of 18.5 mills, rolled-back from the previous millage of 19.053 mills. Combined, the total county rate is 28.015.
Millage is the rate used to calculate local property taxes. The rate assigned is multiplied by the total taxable value of a property’s assessed value to calculate the total number of taxes used to help fund the functions of local government. One mill is the equivalent of $1 per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Also on the agenda were several public hearings for rezoning requests.
A rezoning request from Jaren Jeffords to rezone a 27.41-acre property on Tucker Hollow Road from R-2 medium density residential to A-1 agricultural. The property had been previously rezoned for a subdivision, but the owner would like to use to for cattle.
A pair of rezoning requests from Jeff Langston were approved, including a 2.071-acre property at 749 Brackett Road in Resaca from A-1 to RA-1, and a 1.817-acre parcel at the same address from A-1 to R-6 manufactured home. Both requests were to bring the properties into zoning compliance after being subdivided.
Also approved was a rezoning from A-1 to R-2 medium density residential as requested by Quang Nguyen and Giau Vo for a 1.29-acre property on Lindsey Lane to build a duplex.
Lastly, a 1.06-acre property at 958 Cornelison Road in Rydal was approved by the board to be rezoned from A-1 to R-1 low density residential.
No speakers requested to address the commission in reference to any approved rezonings and all were approved unanimously, each having come with the recommendation for approval by the zoning board.
Commissioners also heard a second reading of the county's comprehensive plan amendment for broadband, and later approved a motion 4-0 amend the plan it allow the start of an initial design from Comcast, a process that will take around six months, with the entire project take up to three years.
Commissioner Becky Hood abstained from the broadband vote due to her employment with Comcast.
Under new business, the board approved a contract with Mimecast Security Solutions for enhanced email security and user training costing $16,122.55.
The board also approved the purchase of two new dump trucks for the Public Works Department. The county currently has seven older trucks out of service due to part shortages and is unable to complete required paving with state allocated funds.
The two new Volvo vehicles will cost a combined $305,697, and could be delivered as soon as two weeks. The vehicles will be paid for out of paving funds from the already approved budget.
Also for Public Works, commissioners approved a service proposal for on demand engineering service from EXP US Services. Entering into these contracts only cost county dollars if the services are utilized.
The next scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, Oct. 5. All meetings are open to the public.