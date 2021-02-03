Three votes were taken during this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting at the administration building, 201 N. Wall St., as part of a relatively light agenda.
Commissioner Bruce Potts was appointed to fill the county's CEO designated position on the Gordon County Board of Health Tuesday night.
Donna Reeve also received an appointment by the board in a separate vote to fill Lamar Ray's unexpired term on the Board of Tax Assessors. That terms ends June 30, 2025.
Also approved by the commission was a hazard mitigation assistance agreement with Georgia Emergency Management and the Homeland Security Agency.
This assistance is part of the Hazard Mitigation Grand Program as approved by FEMA and will be used to purchase three portable electronic warning signs to be placed throughout the county as needed during severe weather.
Cost of the devices is $40,750 with a federal share of $30,562.50, a state share of $4,075, and a local share of $6,112.50.
All three measures approved passed 5-0 without further discussion from commissioners or the public.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter's report to the commission covered mostly revenue and ongoing construction, as well as the choosing of a new county-wide emergency radio coverage system.
According to Ledbetter's six month cash basis revenue report, even with $2,025,803 in COVID relief funds, compared to the same period last year, the county is still around $51 thousand behind in revenue at the same time in 2020. Without counting the relief funds, there is close to a $2,077,000 shortfall.
Through Jan. 31, there was also a $1,693,146 ad valorem tax shortfall compared to last year, but on Feb. 2, the county received $1,873,470 to catch up that revenue source to date.
Ledbetter reported county-wide spending down by around $457 thousand compared to this time last year.
"It's really across the board," Ledbetter said. "Some departments are up due to COVID, some are down. There's not any one (department) that jumped off the page."
Also on the administrator's report was progress on the ongoing construction at the county courthouse annex.
"We've turned the entire annex complex over to Momon construction," Ledbetter said, noting the building will eventually house the county's jury assembly room as well as the clerk's office. "There is a lot of stuff going on."
A government task force that has been in the process of selecting a new emergency radio system to be used by various agencies across Gordon County is close to a decision, according to Ledbetter.
"We think we know what we like, so now we have started talking to Calhoun, Fairmount and AdventHealth to get them in on the conversation as we move forward to what I hope is going to be a very affordable, comprehensive coverage solution (compared) to what we have now," Ledbetter said.
Also reported by the administrator was the completion of a temporary move by the elections office to the rented 408 Court St. facility, as well as a recent reimbursement of $150 thousand to the county that was loaned several years ago to help with the engineering and design of the new airport hangar project. Ledbetter said the city also received their $150 thousand contribution back.
The next county commission meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the county administration building, 201 N. Wall St. Meetings are open to the public.