Ahead of the 2022 election cycle, Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood has announced she will not see another term.
The announcement came during Tuesday night's commission meeting. Hood has served on the commission since 2006. She ran unopposed in 2018.
"I am not running for reelection," Hood said during her commissioner's report. "At the end of this year it will be 16 years I have served on this board."
Hood was the subject of a GBI investigation beginning in late January of last year -- the details of which have not yet been made public. That case is now in the hands of the State Attorney's Office.
"It's been a pleasure," Hood said through tears. "I have no doubt that the county is moving in the right direction."
Hood thanked her fellow commissioners, as well as county administration and employees.
"Gordon County is my family," she said.
After the Calhoun Times broke the story of the investigation in 2021, Gordon County issued a statement stating that the investigation was not related to Hood's role as a county commissioner.
Following a hearing that drew no public comment, a previously tabled rezoning application by OWR LLC for 94 acres in the Trimble Hollow Road area from A-1 agricultural to I-2 heavy industrial was unanimously approved by the commission.
CFL Flooring is expected to soon acquire the property that is the last of the former Moore farm.
"CFL is making an extremely substantial investment in Gordon County, and this is part of that." County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
In other business, the reappointment of Sheila Callaway for a five-year term to the Department of Family and Children Services Board was tabled by the commission.
Commissioners unanimously approved a reimbursement program agreement for an upcoming Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful scrap tire amnesty event.
"The biggest cost that will be incurred will come from hauling those tires to a recycling facility so they can be processed," KCGB Judy Peterson told commissioners, saying that local business Liberty Tire has volunteered to sponsor the event and provide a trailer. "There may not be a lot of cost at all, and we have volunteers that particular day, so there won't be any cost in terms of labor costs."
Also unanimously approved was a resolution providing for the collection of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on general obligation sales tax bonds for the Gordon County School District.
"[School systems] get the vote of approval for the sales tax collection and the projects, and then they borrow the money and pay it back with sales tax revenue," Ledbetter explained.
Gordon County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Fraker said the funds would be used for three major upcoming building projects in an $6.5 million renovation of W.L. Swain Elementary, an $8 to 9 million renovation of Ashworth Middle School and upgrades to Gordon Central High School beginning next summer.
"We also have hopes to stretch that money as far as we can," Fraker said. "We will be doing some resurfacing of our parking lots all across the school system, adding parking where we need to add parking, and purchasing buses as we continue to update our aging fleet of buses as well."
The school system has sold $24 million worth of bonds of the $25 million approved by voters.
"We decided to be a little conservative, not knowing what our economy will do," Fraker said.
In another unanimous approval by the commission was a special service arrangement agreement with AT&T for the E-911 Public Safety Answering Point -- a continuation of a previous agreement for emergency service phone calls.
Also concerning Commissioner Hood, the board voted 4-0 to replace her seat on the Gordon-Floyd Joint Development Authority with Commissioner Bud Owens -- with Owens abstaining from the vote.
Finally, the board unanimously approved the use of county property for a Little Free Library built by Gordon Central High School construction students to be installed at Ooky Faith Memorial Park, 4011 Fairmount Highway.
The library will be built, installed and maintained by Gordon Central students and faculty.
"That's kind of a central location and gets a lot of traffic," Gordon Central Media Specialist Sheri Pruitt said. "Little Free Library is a worldwide organization where you can register your free library, and people that come into our community can search for little free libraries and go by and find it."
The next scheduled meeting of the commission is Tuesday, March 1. All meetings are open to the public.