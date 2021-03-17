A pair of rezoning requests were approved at the Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night.
One of those requests by Pinnacle RE Holdings LLC was for a 4.85 acre parcel of land to be rezoned from A-1 agricultural to R-6 residential for manufactured home sites at 10881 Fairmount Highway, Fairmount, near Gillespie Road.
The plan is to subdivide the property into four 1.2 acre parcels, each with a modular home on a fixed foundation, according to Pinnacle representatives Steve Ballew and Jeff Barrett.
"They are permanent foundation properties and they will be for sale," said Ballew who said they'd be around 1,500 square feet and 28 foot by 60 foot homes. "We're trying to keep them under $200,000 so it will be affordable housing."
Rezoning was was recommended for approval by the Gordon County Planning Commission at a meeting on March 8.
"They're more like modular homes than what you'd think of as a mobile home," Barrett said.
Commissioners approved the rezoning in a 5-0 vote.
Another rezoning request was also approved in a 5-0 vote by the commission Tuesday with a 1.05 acre home site being approved for a change from A-1 agricultural to R-1 residential on Manning Road in Plainville.
Also approved unanimously by the board was an increase in the price of pipe due to rising materials costs.
"It's a service we provide to the public," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "The benefit is we make sure the pipe gets done right. The bad thing about it for us is we may charge less than contractors."
Another unanimously approved item was the renaming of portions of State Route 53.
"We're only looking to get approval to change two road names," said Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor. "The South Calhoun Bypass will be called that and everything will be addressed to that, except the portion that was addressed to Union Grove Road."
The other road to get a name change will be a former portion of Union Grove Road made obsolete by the new bypass, which has been transformed into a cul de sac. This section that connects to Highway 41 will be known as Old Union Grove Road.
In a related note, the state DOT has recommended that old portions of Highway 53 replaced by the redirection of the new South Calhoun Bypass be taken over by local governments, but the county and City of Calhoun say they need to be repaved first, which is supposed to be part of the agreement in these cases.
"We're kind of in a no man's land," said Ledbetter. "We've got an order of abandonment from the DOT, but they're still supposed to repave."
Ledbetter said the plan is to send a joint letter with the City of Calhoun asking GDOT to repave those sections of road before taking over to save local governments those future costs.
Commissioners also appointed Cawood Cornelius to the Gordon County Library Board for a term expiring June 30, 2024, by a 5-0 vote. Also approved was the replacement of Commissioner Bruce Potts with Taco House owner Steve Bayzid to the Division of Children & Family Services board with a term expiring on Feb. 20, 2022 with Commissioner Potts remaining on as an Ex Officio. That move was approved in a 4-0 vote with Potts abstaining.
A budget amendment for $59,550 for new body camera and WatchGuard footage storage also was approved 5-0 by the board.
Commission meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. and are open to the public.