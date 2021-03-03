As part of a relatively light agenda at this week's regularly scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, closing on the old Cherokee Grocery property on Highway 53 was approved.
In a 4-0 vote, commissioners Steward, Cunningham, Hood and Potts approved a measure to finalize closing documents to purchase 2.08 acres at Liberty Church Road and Highway 53 near the fairgrounds and authorized the board chair to sign off on the deal.
Commissioner Bud Owens abstained from the vote due to his involvement with the fair association.
"It provides critical road frontage on State Route 53," said County Administrator Jim Ledbetter. "We are not guaranteed continued use of access off of highway 53 to the property known as the fairgrounds that the county owns."
According to Ledbetter, the old gas tanks have already been removed from the property by the previous owners and the site has been cleared by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
Prior to the vote to purchase the Cherokee Grocery, a request from E-911 to replace two trainees who didn't complete necessary training recently. The measure passed 5-0.
"We initially had four new trainees and two didn't make it," said Gordon County E-911 Director Debbie Vance. "This job job's not for everybody."
Also approved by the board were three contracts with Southern Disaster Recovery, KDF Enterprises and Ceres Environmental as pre-event debris removal service providers for the county.
A request by the Resaca Church of God to hold their annual sunrise service at the battlefield property. That measure was also approved by a 5-0 vote from the board.
Prior to the regular meeting, Commissioner Owens read a proclamation declaring March as American Red Cross Month in Gordon County and presented a copy to Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia Leigh Brock-Barba.
The proclamation noted that in 2020, the Red Cross assisted over 279 area families and states that "last year in the Northwest Georgia area, the Red Cross trained 4,680 people in CPR and AED skills and aided over 1,000 armed forces and veterans families and installed 212 free smoke alarms in local at-risk homes."
Another item discussed was the planned emergency radio system switch from VHF to UHF to get better coverage and to get the county "out of the expensive tower business," according to Ledbetter.
According to Ledbetter, the county's radios are already aging and in need of replacement, but around $43,000 is being spent year on tower maintenance. New more modern radios will cost the county around $200,000 with $315,000 having been offset by grants, resulting in a long-term savings.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16.