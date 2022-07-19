A major hurdle in the Sunday alcohol sales fight was cleared at this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting with the approval of two referendums.
The two resolutions were passed 4-1 respectively at Tuesday night's regularly scheduled meeting, relating to permitting and regulating package sales by retailers of malt beverages and wine on Sundays, and permitting and regulating the sale of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for on premises Sunday consumption.
Commissioner Kevin Cunningham was the lone dissenting "no" vote on each resolution.
Stakeholders were before the board over a year ago, asking for Sunday sales consideration, as a number of county business owners and managers spoke to commissioners of the subject.
The last Sunday sales vote came a decade ago in 2012, when a countywide vote on liquor by the drink passed 3,275 (54.3%) to 2,754, while Sunday by the drink sales failed 3,200 (53.3%) to 2,810 in the county, while passing 785 (54.7%) to 650 in the city. Sunday package sales failed 3,263 (54.1%) to 2,768 in the county, while passing 754 (53.4%) to 686 in Calhoun.
The process for each resolution now moves onto the Gordon County Board of Elections and could be voted on by the county's citizens as a referendum on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 countywide ballot.
"This is one of the most democratic processes there is, because the law requires that all voters in Gordon County have an opportunity to weigh in on this," Ledbetter said.
Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution appointing current County Executive Assistant Keith King interim County Clerk at this week's meeting with current clerk Annette Berry temporarily out of the office with an undisclosed illness.
"Unfortunately Annette is still out and not feeling well," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
The position is appointed by commissioners and answers directly to that body, serving and the board's clerk in preparing agendas, notifying the media of meetings, maintaining county records, responding to open records requests and keeping commission meeting minutes. The position of clerk also handles travel arrangements, alcohol license renewals and applications, as well as directing citizen complaints to proper channels.
"In case anyone were to ever challenge the legality of our documents, I think we need an interim clerk while Annette is out to be formally appointed," Ledbetter said.
In other business, the board approved 5-0 the surplus of 81 items of miscellaneous non-serviceable equipment for the Sheriff's Office, including a few vehicles, lights, electronics and K-9 equipment.
Also approved 5-0 was an emergency radio system tower easement and agreement with Dalton Communications.
"There has been a little bit of a coverage issue in Red Bud, and in order to improve service in that area, Dalton Communications -- at the expense of Dalton Communications -- is seeking to enhance coverage in that area by putting up a 125-foot tower on Gordon County property behind the fire station," Ledbetter said, adding the company would not be able to use the tower for commercial purposes without the approval of an additional agreement with the county getting revenue from such a venture.
A statement of work agreement was also approved 5-0 for cyber security firm Sylint for $59,950 to be billed at $$4,995 monthly.
"This statement of work outlines what Sylint will be doing to monitor and protect our internet," Ledbetter said. "Basically they're going to be watching 24 hours a day to make sure nothing unusual is going on."
Several items from the county Information Technology Department -- mostly computer equipment and electronics -- were unanimously declared surplus by the board.
Finally, with Mayor Nathan Wyatt in attendance, commissioners offered their unanimous support to the Town of Resaca in their ongoing battle with CSX Transportation in the matter of stopped trains blocking a main intersection for long periods of time at Nicklesville Road and Highway 41.
"Trains block that intersection for hours," Ledbetter said, adding that the alternate route takes around a half hour, making the problem a public safety concern as well as a hindrance to commerce with trucks not able to pass -- besides being an ongoing issue for residents in the area.
Ledbetter said the county has been trying to work with CSX to find a solution to the problem since 2018, but the company later withdrew from the planning of a possible side track expansion, even with full cooperation from the county.
"This isn't trains stopping for 15 minutes," Ledbetter said. "I personally know that they've stopped on those tracks for more than four hours."
The next scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m., in the Judicial Building Assembly Room, 301 S. Park Ave. All meetings are open to the public.