County approves pair of Sunday alcohol sales referendums

The County Commission cleared the way Tuesday for a November countywide Sunday alcohol sales referendum by a 4-1 vote.  

 Blake Silvers

A major hurdle in the Sunday alcohol sales fight was cleared at this week's Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting with the approval of two referendums. 

The two resolutions were passed 4-1 respectively at Tuesday night's regularly scheduled meeting, relating to permitting and regulating package sales by retailers of malt beverages and wine on Sundays, and permitting and regulating the sale of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for on premises Sunday consumption. 

