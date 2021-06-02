Gordon County's Board of Commissioners held their annual public hearing ahead of a vote on the new fiscal year's budget Tuesday night, a forum that drew no comment from the public.
The proposed 2021-22 annual county budget includes just over $39.2 million in both general fund revenues and expenditures and can be viewed online at gordoncounty.org.
In new business for the commission, the board unanimously granted the withdrawal of a previous zoning application by a landowner of a property at Maplewood Drive and Highway 53 from CG back to A1 after a deal on the property fell through.
Also passed by unanimous 5-0 vote by the board was the appointment of Larry Roye to the Development Authority for a term ending on May 31, 2025; approval of the City of Calhoun's appointment of David Scoggins to the Development Authority also ending May 31, 2025; and the appointment of Christopher Craig to the Airport Authority for a term ending on June 30, 2024.
A pair of declarations were approved 5-0 by the commission for declarations of surplus properties by the Sheriff's Office for automobiles, electronics and uniforms, as well as by Building and Grounds for miscellaneous items.
A request to modify the main courthouse plans for an upcoming remodel was unanimously approved in order to locate county elections on the first floor. The redraw fee will be just under $69,000, which is a percentage fee of the overall $4.9 million project.
"We would have the elections office inside a secure facility and we would not be disenfranchising any voters since it couldn't be more central than the main courthouse," County Administrator Ledbetter said. "We have the lease where they are right and that's designed to coincide with the completion of this project"
Finally, the hiring of Al Leonard as an independent contractor to assist the county with the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds was approved at a discounted rate of $175 per hour.
The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Gordon County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St.