County schools approved some repairs and a policy item at this month’s Board of Education meeting.
This month, the board recognized the system’s Georgia Tray of the Week winners. That award recognizes high-quality meals served schools across Georgia. Sonoraville Elementary and High Schools were both recognized for their nutritious school lunches.
They also recognized two Employee of the Year winners. Tammy Fuller, a member of nutrition staff, was described as striving for the best to be served out of her kitchen and truly loving all the students she serves. Jane Ridley, a member of transportation staff, has been honored after fifteen years of service. She was described as a true example of dedication, continuing to work hard and care for her students through her four year battle with cancer.
In their transportation report, the board was updated on its effort to replace some of its aging fleet. There have been four new 77-passenger buses delivered, with two wheelchair-accessible special needs buses on order. Board members also looked at the possibility of adding electric vehicles to the fleet, but so far the board will hold off on any further move towards electric vehicles.
School safety has been at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Recently, county schools put together a group of faculty and staff including administrators, office staff, and select teachers to come up with ideas as to how to increase school safety. Overall, the group preferred Centegix badges. These allow staff members to press a button on the badge and send out an alert to either staff or the whole campus. Serious alerts, including active shooter scenarios, would allow teachers to set off campus-wide audio and visual alerts. If the schools move forward with that purchase, they would be bought with relief funds.
The board also had a first reading of yet another policy required by state legislation. That policy offers a resolution process for material believed to be harmful to minors. Under that policy, any complaint would go to the school principal and, if a parent disagreed with the decision made by the principal, then it would move straight to the Board of Education for appeals. The second reading and approval of that policy will take place at the December meeting.
They also voted on a custom-built touchless vehicle wash that would be able to service all vehicles in the GCS fleet, including buses. This would reuse the existing bus wash building, and the pump, if possible. Trucker’s Best Chemicals bid a cost of $178,325.05 for the project, which was approved unanimously.
“We are excited about this,” said Dr. Kimberly Fraker, superintendent.
The board also looked at an agreement with Gordon County first responders for their Santa in Uniform project. That allows first responders to pick up selected families and purchase them Christmas at locations in Calhoun. That agreement was unanimously approved.
They also looked at repairing window sills at Fairmount Elementary. During the 2014 renovation, their window sills were built from wood, which have now weathered and are decomposing. The school system is looking to replace those with an aluminum-wrapped product at a cost of $28,500 from RKR Construction. That was also approved unanimously.
Upcoming events include Thanksgiving Break, which will run November 21 through 25. Also upcoming is the REACH Scholarship signing, which is at the College and Career Academy from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The next school board meeting will take place at 305 Beamer Road on Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 6:15 p.m.
“Y’all have a great Thanksgiving,” said Charlie Walraven, Board Chair.