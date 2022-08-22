The Gordon County Schools Board of Education announced eecently its intention to increase the 2022 property it will levy this year by 13.44 percent over the rollback millage rate.
Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The FY23 budget adopted by the Gordon County Schools Board of Education requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the Gordon County Schools Board of Education may set the final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions about the tax revenue increase.
The partial rollback of the millage rate has been proposed to further Gordon County Schools efforts to support the system's strategic plan, including the following investments: costs associated with school safety improvements, increased costs of business operations, regular facility maintenance and improvements and expanded opportunities for students.
All citizens are invited to participate in the public hearings on the tax revenue increase to be held at the Gordon County College and Career Academy of Design and Advanced Manufacturing, 305 Beamer Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and on Monday, Septt 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.