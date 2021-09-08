Gordon County commissioners worked through a heavy agenda Tuesday night at their regularly scheduled meeting.
Commissioners first unanimously passed an amendment to place American Rescue Plan Act funds in the Fiscal Year 2022 county budget. That first of two equal installments totals $5,629,316.50.
Also passed unanimously by the board was a resolution to establish premium pay for low-to-moderate income essential county employees using funds received under the previously mentioned 2021 ARPA funds.
"I think it's important to recognize all those that worked through the pandemic," Chairwoman Becky Hood said. "I know this board is very, very, very grateful for those who showed up every day and worked. No, it was not easy, and we appreciate everybody and their deep commitments to this community."
The resolution authorizes premium pay for essential employees for the service during the period of Jan. 27 to Dec. 31 of 2020. Those workers are defined as "anyone involved in regular in-person interactions or regular physical handling of items that were also handled by others, but does not include a worker who teleworked from a residence."
Premium pay is income dependent, designated for employees making less than $78,116.15 per year, and excludes county commissioners, appointed committee members or non-employees. The county currently has $1.6 million of its ARPA funds coded for premium pay.
Also by a 5-0 vote from the commission, a bid was awarded to Calhoun-based Momon Construction as manager at risk for all remaining 2012 and 2018 county SPLOST construction projects.
"Momon Construction was the lowest bid on percentage and they also meet all of the other criteria," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "In addition, they are local, they use mostly local contractors, they are invested in our community, they're local taxpayers ... so we're happy they were able to compete as local construction manager."
Momon was one of five companies to submit bids by the Aug. 18 deadline, and was chosen to be recommended for approval by evaluation committee members of Jim Ledbetter, Jeff Champion, Tom Burgess, Keith King and Regan Bramblett.
Approved 4-0 by the commission was a bid award to Comcast for broadband service to unserved areas of the county. Chairwoman Becky Hood abstained due to her employment with the company.
"I just want to say that this is a very worthwhile project," Commissioner Chad Steward said. "There were so many children that were affected by the online classes at home that did not have appropriate internet service, so this will help a lot of our children in the community."
Currently there are 4,506 locations unserved by high-speed broadband internet service in Gordon County, compared to 24,196 served locations. That's an unserved total of 16%.
$3,929,316.50 of the ARPA funds are currently coded by the county for this project, but it may eventually not be needed and could be used for other approved projects if grants become available.
"We hope to get grant money, and can possible use this for other purposes," Ledbetter said. "It is a placeholder in case we need it."
That vote was followed by the first reading for the county's Comprehensive Plan Amendment for Broadband, and then a 5-0 vote to declare surplus vehicles and other items at the sheriff's office.
The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21, downtown at the County Administration Building conference room, 201 N. Wall St. All meetings and work sessions are open to the public.