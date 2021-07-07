Commissioners unanimously approved a pair of zoning requests at Tuesday night's regularly scheduled meeting.
The first rezoning was for 111 acres at 8150 Fairmount Highway from A-1 agricultural to conditional use for a poultry operation consisting of eight 42 foot by 600 foot chicken houses.
Applicant Devin Oesterle told the board he also plans to build a residence on the property for his own personal use.
That request was approved by a 5-0 vote and drew no public comment. Any future expansion of the operation would require another zoning request, according to County Administrator Jim Ledbetter.
Another request approved 5-0 by commissioners was for 48.51 acres off Highway 41 near the Bartow County line by OWR LLC from A-1 agriculture to I-2 heavy industrial.
The site will be developed in hopes of attracting a major industrial or warehousing business according to OWR LLC legal representative Terry Brumlow. That request also drew no public comment during the hearing period.
Members of the commission also unanimously approved the re-appointment of Jim Rosencrance for a three year term to the Northwest Georgia Library Board, ending on June 30, 2024, as well as a request for a quit claim deed for a 0.197 parcel of property east of Interstate 75 below the Pilot Travel Center by Stanley Simpson and James Hobgood.
A rental agreement with the State of Georgia Properties Commission for the Department of Public Safety facility next to Fire Station No. 1 was also approved by commissioners 5-0.
The agreement is yearly for up to seven years total and includes a 120-day "get out" clause.
In a late addition to the agenda, commissioners approved a pair of three-way stops to have signage added at the expense of the Willow Haven subdivision homeowners association.
In his administrator's report, Ledbetter provided the latest SPLOST and LOST numbers. Ledbetter said the SPLOST fund is over $968,000, while LOST is over $613,000. Both of those funds are up over 18% from the same time last year, according to Ledbetter.
Ledbetter also reported that county crews recently discovered previously unknown flood damage from March storms on Newtown Loop Road, and said he will see about adding the damage to the county's recent FEMA claim.
The next regularly schedule meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. in administrative building meeting room, 201 N. Wall St. All meetings are open to the public.