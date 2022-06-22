County approves upcoming '23 budget

Gordon County's Fiscal Year 2022-23 became official this week, with a unanimous passage this week.
With total expenditures of $77,801,971, the commission passed the use of funds Tuesday night by a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Becky Hood not present.
The budget is broken down as follows: General Fund Expenditures ($44,151,860), Special Revenue Fund Expenditures ($18,551,662), Enterprise Fund Expenditures ($1,724,654), Capital Project Fund Expenditures ($19,688,675), Less Interfund Transfers (-$6,314,880).
"There's been a lot of effort and a lot of time put into this budget," Commissioner Chad Steward said ahead of the vote.
The budget covers the period of July 1 of this year, through June 30 of next year. A public hearing on the annual budget was held earlier in the month. The full, detailed budget may be viewed online at GordonCounty.org.
In other business, commissioners approved a zoning request by Jennifer Roland for 903 Ryo Mountain Road in Fairmount, from A-1 agricultural to R-1 low-density residential. The measure came with recommendation for approval from the county zoning board from their June 13 meeting.
A bid award to Peach State for new fire equipment was unanimously approved. The purchase will include three custom pumpers at $679,942 each, and one commercial pumper at $442,000.
"These fire trucks will be paid for by 2018 SPLOST funds," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
Finally, the fourth amendment to the Ambulance Service Agreement with Advent Health System Georgia Inc. was unanimously approved by the commission.
"This is a major amendment that was reached with AdventHealth and Gordon County," Ledbetter said. "It will save Gordon County citizens a total of $904,000 over the next three years."
Savings includes removal of various supplemental costs as well as the company's agreement to cover $75,000 a year for an additional 911 dispatcher. AdventHealth will also add a fifth life support vehicle to its fleet.
"Advent sharpened their pencils, which benefitted the community," Ledbetter said. "We really appreciate their willingness to setup up and meet a need."