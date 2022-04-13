County approves several zoning requests

In their first meeting in the newly renovated judicial building, the Gordon County Commission heard several zoning requests.
First up, a request by Rechal Rentals LLC to rezone just over five acres at 345 McDaniel Station Road for a mini storage unit was approved with stipulations for vegetation at the edges of the property.
A request by Jeffrey Scott Lunsford was also approved to rezone a piece of property at 976 Highway 53 from A-1 agricultural to C-G commercial for the expansion of his fireworks business.
Brian and Pam Long's request to rezone 3.79 acres on Shope Lake Road from C-G commercial back to A-1 agricultural was approved so the parcel could be joined with another 12.25-acre tract for cattle.
Finally, Stephen Ware's request was approved to rezone a parcel off of Hall Memorial Road from A-1 agricultural to RA-1 residential to be subdivided for single-family affordable housing.
All zoning requests came with recommendations for approval from the county zoning board and no items drew public comment.
In new business, Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor was re-appointed for a three-year term ending Jan. 1, 2025 to the Region One Emergency Medical Services Council.
Also approved was the purchase of a new generator by the Gordon County Fire Department for Fire Station No. 5 in Resaca.
"The generator there has given out, and we need the generator for emergency purposes," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
A bid award by Fairmount Poultry and Building Supply for $45,547.54 was approved and will come from the Gordon County Fire Department repair and maintenance budget. Also approved for the fire department was the declaration of radio equipment for surplus.
Also approved for surplus was a miscellaneous list of equipment from the Emergency Management Department.
Finally, a construction easement and agreement with OWR LLC for improvements to Trimble Hollow Road was approved.
With a flurry of industrial construction along the road, the county had previously required as a condition of zoning that a portion of the road be improved at the expense of OWR.
"This is formalizing that deal," Ledbetter said, adding the company will be required to give two weeks notice so the county can notify stakeholders in the area. "They're planning on getting started fairly quickly."
The next regular meeting of the commission is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20. All meetings are open to the public.