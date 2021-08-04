The Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved several items Tuesday night, including a new cloud backup storage proposal.
"This is the license for services for onsite and offsite backup to protect our information as best we can in this day and age from disaster," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "We will be stored at a secure site."
The contract is for three years at $2,270 per month with storage. That proposal was approved by a vote of 4-0 with Councilwoman Becky Hood absent from Tuesday's meeting.
Also approved unanimously by the commission was an agreement with Pictometry International Corporation for a pair of flyover imaging sessions to update the county's geographic information system.
"Our last flyover was 2015," Ledbetter said. "We will have a flyover this winter, then in five years we will have already prepaid for our second flyover."
Ledbetter called the imaging updates "extremely important" for a number of reasons, including GIS use by the public, along with realtors and developers, as well as for local emergency services.
"This will also have oblique angles," Ledbetter said. "You can see the sides of the building if you had a situation where the Sheriff's Office or fire department was needing to know where the doors and windows are they'd be available to have that information available to them."
The total cost for the two flyovers will be just over $147,000 in two payments of $73,551.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a master lease agreement with Veristor Capital for new HP servers and storage.
"This is our onsite hardware," Ledbetter told commissioners. "It is connected to the managed task cloud backup. We're replacing a whole bunch of old Dell servers."
Ledbetter said the county will be leasing the servers for five years for $50,563 annually with a $1 purchase option at the end of the contract.
An annual audit agreement with R.M. Dobbs and Company was also approved 4-0 by the board.
"This is renewing them for a year to do our audit services for this fiscal year," Ledbetter said. "There has been an increase in price by $11,000 because of the amount of money we're receiving from the federal government in COVID and ARP funds."
Finally, the commission unanimously approved a list of county IT department property to be sold as surplus.
In his administrator's report, Ledbetter gave an update on SPLOST and LOST collections.
"We continue to be up," Ledbetter said. "We were up $994,000 on SPLOST. That is a 17.3% increase over last year, and LOST was up $630,507, which is another 17% increase over last year."
Ledbetter said the increase in collections are still being outpaced by inflation and increased construction costs, however.
The county also hopes to soon have recommendations for the spending of American Rescue Plan funds, according to Ledbetter.
"The two principal areas that we're focusing on right now are premium pay for workers and broadband," Ledbetter said, adding that he expects the county school district to set their millage rate Sept. 13, and the county will be able to set a millage rate on Sept. 21.
"I don't know whether we're looking at a roll up, a roll down or to stay the same yet," Ledbetter said. "Consolidations indicate we have about $900,000 more in predicted revenue this year over last, but now we have to go through the complicated matter of seeing whether that's true growth or inflationary growth."
In health news, Ledbetter also gave a COVID update to the board.
"COVID is really picking up steam around here again," Ledbetter said.
He said for county employees, who are all considered essential, those thought to be exposed to COVID can continue to work if they are asymptomatic and agree to wear a mask.
During an update on the progress of the county courthouse annex remodeling and expansion, Ledbetter said work "continues to go along well" and the project may be finished without having to use all of the contingency funds set aside.
That may not be the case, however, once Momon Construction moves on to the remodeling of the main courthouse, according to Ledbetter.
"[Inflation] is definitely affecting the next phase of the project, the main courthouse remodeling," Ledbetter said, telling the board that the original estimate of $1.5 million needed of non-SPLOST county money to finish out both projects. "With inflation, it looks like we may need in excess of $3 million to finish the project. However, we have had so many dollars of cost savings on projects already completed ... we have earned interest on SPLOST money of over $1.1 million while planning and waiting."
Ledbetter said that interest, along with over $2 million in COVID funding that was able to be returned to the county's budget, inflationary construction costs may be offset without hurting the county's reserves or borrowing money.