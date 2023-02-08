County approves fire equipment, jail camera funds

Gordon County Fire Chief Doug Ralston provides commissioners with a department update. 

 Blake Silvers

Gordon County's Board of Commissioners approved a pair of budget items this week, as well as an easement for City of Calhoun utility work. 

At the request of the Gordon County Fire Department, a bid award to purchase five thermal cameras at the cost of $36,522 from Georgia Fire and Rescue Supply was unanimously approved by the board Tuesday night. 

