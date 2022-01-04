Gordon County's Board of Commissioners voted this week to give county employees some economic relief with a cost of living increase.
According to County Administrator Jim Ledbetter, the 10% increase will help to not only keep loyal employees closer in line with market pay of surrounding municipalities, but is aimed at retention and recruitment in a competitive job market.
"As we know, inflation is hitting everybody, and we've lost quite a few people to better paying jobs -- not better jobs, but better paying jobs," Ledbetter told commissioners during Tuesday's night's meeting. "The threat of losing people is a daily occurrence."
Ledbetter also said that with many departments short staffed, on top of the rapid growth around the county, employees are generally overworked simply in order to keep the government functioning.
"We've got good people, but the truth is they're doing more ... and they're doing more for less right now," Ledbetter said, stating that since 2009, the county has given four 2% cost of living increases, but that hasn't kept up with inflation and rising area real estate prices. "Quite frankly that has not kept up with inflation."
A study by the County Finance Committee ahead of the recommended pay raise showed Gordon County government about 20% behind the average area raise, and about 20% behind in keeping up with inflation.
"Our people work hard," Ledbetter said.
The increase passed with a unanimous vote of 5-0, and county officials hope to be able to apply the increase during the next pay period.
Tuesday night's raise applies to all full and part time employees, and does not apply to members of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners -- a measure that would require action by the state legislature.
In other business, the commission also approved construction overages as the new County Judicial Building renovation nears completion. A change order of $238,000 was approved by a 5-0 vote.
"The bulk of that is due to inflation," Ledbetter said. "We're still coming out with an excellent price on that 27,000-square-foot addition for new courtrooms, a completely new clerks office, completely new [district attorney's] offices, and space that ought to last us a few more years, even in light of the growth we're seeing."
Overages will be paid for using leftover funds from the 2012 Special Local Option Sales Tax. Those funds were the result of both savings on past projects as well as interest on the sales tax already collected.