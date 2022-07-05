It was a relatively light agenda for members of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
A malt beverage and wine license application for Allen's Mart, 4782 Red Bud Road. The measure passed by a vote of 4-1 with Commissioner Kevin Cunningham the only no vote.
A second malt beverage and wine license application for Neel's Market, 602 Highway 53, also passed by the same 4-1 vote.
Commissioners unanimously approved a software contract between the county and Schneider Geospatial LLC (QPublic) at the annual cost of $35,664 for the development of an online permitting and ordinance enforcement portal.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter says he hopes this service will increase the efficiency of the building inspection process and ordinance enforcement by putting records online.
"We hope to have an online permitting process and online permit review," he said. "It's pretty much the sky is the limit for what we want to use it for, and we're going to use it for."
Also unanimously approved was a declaration of surplus items from the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency -- mostly outdated communications equipment.
"It looks like this is mostly radio stuff," Ledbetter said.
Finally, the re-appointment of Chrissy Bryant for another term on the Library Board ending in June of 2025 was approved by a 5-0 vote.
The next scheduled meeting of the commission is set for Tuesday, July 19, in the Assembly Room of the Gordon County Judicial Building, 301 S. Park Ave. All meetings are open to the public.