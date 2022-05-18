Another residential development cleared the zoning hurdle with county government this week.
A proposed 120-unit town home complex on 15 acres at 883 Harris Beamer Road was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night to be rezoned from A-1 agricultural to R-4 high-density residential at the request of applicants Mandy Gentry and Eric Greeson.
Current plans call for 120 units built in groups of four, and came to commissioners with the unanimous recommendation for approval from the County Planning Commission following a May 9 public hearing.
According to Greeson, the development's construction will be handled by local contractors.
Commissioner Chad Steward noted prior to the board's vote to rezone that school overcrowding due to a development in this part of the county shouldn't be an issue.
"I just wanted to let everybody know in the room ... this is going to be in Gordon Central's district," Steward said. "They do have room for population growth at that school."
Also unanimously approved by the board was a request from applicant Joshua Turner to rezone a 5.187-acre property at 256 Freeman Road in Resaca from A-1 agricultural to RA-1 rural agricultural reserve to be subdivided into two tracts.
One tract currently has a home, and Turner has plans to deed the other tract to his parents to build another home on the property.
Tabled until the board's June 7 meeting were a pair of requests from Thor Equities LLC to rezone two smaller tracts in the area of Trimble Hollow Road from A-1 agricultural to I-1 heavy industrial to be joined with other parcels as the area continues to be consolidated.
The tabling came after the issue the cost of required improvements to Trimble Hollow Road were discussed during a public hearing by OWR LLC representative Sage Ralston.
The company recently headed up construction of a 320,000-square-foot building at on the road for rug manufacturer Momeni & Sons, Inc., and was responsible for around $430,000 in road improvement costs, even after receiving around $300,000 in Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant funds for the project that included nearly 1,500 feet of roadway work.
Representatives from Thor and OWR agreed to table the matter until a discussion could be held about road improvement responsibilities.
In new business, Commissioner Bud Owens read a proclamation declaring May 15 through 19, Emergency Medical Services Week in Gordon County, and approved the annual prosecuting attorney's council contract extension renewal for the period of July 1 through June 30 of next year.
The next scheduled meeting of the commission is set for Tuesday, June 7, in the assembly room of the Judicial Building, 101 S. Piedmont St. All meetings are open to the public.