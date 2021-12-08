County amends ULDC, ends poultry moratorium

Poultry operations again commanded the focus of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners this week, as the body addressed the ongoing chicken house issue.
After hearing from 15 speakers on both sides of the local poultry debate, the board voted unanimously to amend the Unified Land Development Code, requiring all future chicken house operations to be approved directly by the commission.
The loophole closed by the commission Tuesday night is intended to ensure that no new poultry operations can escape review by county officials by forcing all new applicants to appear before not only the zoning board when applicable, but also the commission itself.
"As we become more populated and things happen, what we do on our land may have an impact on somebody else's," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "We try to locate these things in certain areas."
Following the ULDC amendment, commissioners also unanimously voted to lift the emergency moratorium on future poultry operation applications. The original moratorium was put in place on Aug. 20, and had been extended twice through Dec. 7, while the land code could be reviewed.
"This will not be impacting existing farms," Ledbetter said. "They're there. They were there first and they get to stay there.
Ledbetter said any significant expansion by already existing farms may also need approval, but all new operations will need to be permitted.
"Basically, any new commercial poultry operation seeking to establish business in Gordon County that is not already in operation, will need to come to the Board of Commissioners for a conditional use permit," he said.
Explaining to the board and those in attendance how the county came to its most recent decision to amend how poultry applications are approved, Ledbetter reiterated some of the safeties already in place from the last time the language was updated in 2017.
"We first looked at our current ordinance, and at it is written," Ledbetter said. "It contains 11 design criteria, it requires a nutrient waste plan, it cannot operate as a nuisance - and those are legal terms."
Citing the protections already in place at the federal, state and local levels, the board saw a case-by-case application review the best way to protect both farmers and nearby citizens, according to Ledbetter. One of those measures locally has been designated certain areas "agricultural reserve" in its 2018 Joint Comprehensive Plan that can be found at gordoncounty.org.
"By having the right kind of protections, we'll protect our family farms, and it goes without saying ... that's extremely important to all of us," Ledbetter said. "That's the heritage in Gordon County."
Other votes
A public hearing for an application by OWR LLC to rezone a property from A-1 to I-2 heavy industrial was tabled again by request of the company's legal representation. The hearing is now set for Oct. 21.
In another unanimous vote, the board approved miscellaneous surplus property for Public Works and Fleet Management for auction.
Also approved was a bid award for office furniture for the courthouse annex remodel to Office Depot for just under $76,000, and shelving for just over $75,000.
The board voted to establish qualifying fees for the 2022 election of $180 for county commission seats 2 and 4, as well as $18 for school board seats 1, 3, 5, and 7. In a related vote, the county approved a hardware warranty agreement with Dominion Voting Systems Inc. for voting machines.
Re-appointed by the board for additional three-year terms to the Gordon County Hospital Authority were Matt Barton and Ed Moyer, with terms ending Dec. 31, 2024.
A resolution agreement to be bound to a memorandum of understanding between the State of Georgia and local government entities concerning the National Distributor and J&J Settlements relating to opioid litigation was approved to be signed by Commission Chair Becky Hood and Ledbetter as County Administrator.
The Sheriff's Office got the go-ahead for new firearms, upgrading from Glock 17 pistols to Glock 45s, costing $20,000 with trade-ins accounted for.
Finally, the county approved the purchase of 18 months of SEJUS encryption software for the IT department for use with emails from the Gordon County Sheriff's office and jail in the amount of $17,000. The security measure puts the county in compliance with federal mandates related to jail correspondence.
The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21. All meetings are open to the public.