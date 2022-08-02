Gordon County Logo-Real.JPG

Gordon County, Georgia seal. 

 Blake Silvers, file

The City of Plainville will soon get a financial boost, following a vote by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners. 

Commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday night to approve the 2022 Local Option Sales Tax Certificate of Distribution, with the following percentages: Gordon County (60.98), Calhoun (35.45%), Fairmount (1.34%), Resaca (1.61%), Plainville (0.62%). Not included in the certification process a decade ago, Plainville will now receive a portion of countywide LOST collections. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In