The City of Plainville will soon get a financial boost, following a vote by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday night to approve the 2022 Local Option Sales Tax Certificate of Distribution, with the following percentages: Gordon County (60.98), Calhoun (35.45%), Fairmount (1.34%), Resaca (1.61%), Plainville (0.62%). Not included in the certification process a decade ago, Plainville will now receive a portion of countywide LOST collections.
"The addition of Plainville is one change, and then the percentages have changed based upon population changes in the most recent Census," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
Also approved 5-0 was a contract renewal with technical service provider Hyper-Reach for the county's emergency notification system. The $36,000 agreement provides three years of annual service with an option for a two year renewal.
"They're renewing at the same rate we've been paying," Ledbetter said.
A public defender annual agreement for Fiscal Year 23 was also approved unanimously by the board effective July 1. The Public Defenders Office has an approved budget of $352,603 for the current fiscal year.
"This is for provision of our indigent defense services which are required by law," Ledbetter said. "It's the same contract we've had before."
The commission also unanimously approved agreements with outside agencies, including The Winner's Club, Voluntary Action Center, and School Nurses Prevent Child Abuse, and Georgia Arts Council.
"They're the exact same contracts, and only the dates have changed," Ledbetter said.
Finally, a a budget amendment was approved 5-0 for American Rescue Plan Act retention pay in the amount of $116,281.13.
"This is the pay for essential government workers," Ledbetter said. "This is the second round of payment that we anticipated last year when we received our ARPA funds."
The next scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m., in the Judicial Building Assembly Room, 301 S. Park Ave. All meetings are open to the public.