Gordon County Logo-Real.JPG

Gordon County, Georgia seal.

 Blake Silvers, file

Gordon County's upcoming millage rate will be set on September 20th, and according to officials, there may be some misconceptions about the rate proposal. 

County Administrator Jim Ledbetter took time at the beginning of this week's Board of Commissioners meeting to address some possible citizen concerns about the recent property tax proposal as the hearing process kicks off. 

