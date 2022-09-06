Gordon County's upcoming millage rate will be set on September 20th, and according to officials, there may be some misconceptions about the rate proposal.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter took time at the beginning of this week's Board of Commissioners meeting to address some possible citizen concerns about the recent property tax proposal as the hearing process kicks off.
"The proposal is to leave the millage rate at the same rate it was last year ... 9.515 mills," Ledbetter said. "That's the lowest millage rate that we've had since I think 2010, but because all of our property values have gone up because folks are selling their houses for a whole lot more now than they were -- although that trend could be reversing, I don't know -- because of that our tax assessor has to value our properties at fair market value as of January 1, 2022, and they do that based on sales statistics and sales data before January 1, 2022. And as reflected in your notices of assessment that you got in June, all of our values have gone up pretty shockingly."
Ledbetter said that even though the proposed millage rate is the same as the previous, rising property values seen during the latest round of assessments means more taxes collected and the State of Georgia sees that as a tax increase.
"At 9.515 mills, but because your property values assess for more, 9.515 mills collects more in taxes this year than last," Ledbetter said. "So the state of Georgia says that's a tax increase and you've got to disclose it and you've got to have hearings and so forth. The common misconception that I've run into with some folks is that somehow people are thinking that somehow this is an increase on top of the assessment you got in June. It is not."
The millage rate, set each year, is the rate used to calculate property taxes. The rate assigned is multiplied by the total taxable value of a property’s assessed value to calculate the total number of taxes used to help fund the local public school system. One mill is the equivalent of $1 per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
"The school tax for people living in the county, I think they're intending to roll back just a little bit," Ledbetter said.
A larger portion of the county's millage rate that is determined by the Gordon County Board of Education is set for at least a slight decrease from 18.5 mills to a rate no higher than 18.25 mills. That rate will be voted on at the school board's Sept. 12 meeting, with a public hearing set for Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., at the system's 305 Beamer Road facility.
Meanwhile, the final chance for public participation in the Gordon County Government's portion of the millage rate process will be a public hearing set for Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 301 S. Park Ave., at 6 p.m.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a budget amendment for several items related to various departments for a total increase of $149,859.
The list of expenses includes the following: Required software for the Clerk of Court's Office ($42,400); a Finance Department software upgrade ($18,585); drug testing kits for the Juvenile Court ($1,200); an added Building and Planning salary ($55,379), group insurance ($25,082), FICA ($4,448), retirement ($2,750), and longevity pay ($15) -- the added expense is for a soil and erosion position.
Also unanimously approved were a pair of appointments in Chris Pierce and Richard Huie to the Gordon County Public Facilities Authority, and Flipper McDaniel to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission for a one-year term beginning Sept 6.
The county also conducted a first reading of a proposed Unified Land Development Code Amendment.
"It incorporates Chapter 1 of the international code commission," Ledbetter said. "It adopts an updated permit fee schedule, and it will apply to commercial buildings under 5,000-square-feet, they'll have to meet code compliance now like buildings over 5,000-square-feet. It is online for the public to look at."
Finally, the board approved six vehicles currently held by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office to be made surplus.
The next scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 301 S. Park Ave. All meetings are open to the public.