Calhoun's Skating Palace, 115 Kenmorland Cir., has operated under different names over the years, but the building holds many memories for generations of area residents.
Most recently known as B&B Skating Palace, patrons of a certain age might better remember the name King's Skating Palace, once a weekend hotspot for Gordon County's youth behind Dairy Queen.
Members of the community will have a chance to take home a piece of local history Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the same hours Saturday.
"The gentleman who bought the building is trying to lease the facility and is cleaning out to remodel," said Ken McLeod, owner of The Marketplace Adairsville who is helping facilitate the sale.
The sale will not be an auction, but a tag sale with set prices.
A virtual time capsule of local history, items for sale include over 400 pairs of new and used skates, skate parts and accessories, mirrored disco balls, lighting, large fans, several signs, game accessories, large and small lighting, a large air hockey table, and a foosball table, according to McLeod.
Also for sale will be concession seating and tables, a warmer cabinet, kitchen items including two refrigerators, microwaves, cabinets, gumball machines, lockers, wooden storage bins, shelves, a complete sound system with speakers, hundreds of CDs, a large ladder, a fog machine, and various electrical parts and supplies.
Built in 1968, the nearly 13,000-square-foot Skating Palace for around five decades before finally closing in 2019.