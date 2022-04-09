As a hotly contested May primary nears, a bevy of candidates is seeking to define themselves as the person to unseat U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
At this point there are six Republicans, three Democrats and a Libertarian in the 14th Congressional District race.
First and foremost are the May 24 party primaries, where the Republicans and Democrats are separately vying to be their party’s nominee to run in the Nov. 8 general election. The Libertarian Party has already selected Angela Pence as its candidate.
Republicans seeking to oust Greene in that primary are Seth Synstelien, Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Eric Cunningham.
Democrats vying in that party’s primary are Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis.
The number of candidates in the GOP primary is almost certain to lead to a runoff, similar to the 2020 primary. Greene won the runoff contest with 57% of the votes against Rome neurosurgeon John Cowan, and effectively won the congressional seat. The question is who that GOP candidate will be.
In a push poll conducted by TargetPoint published before all the candidates had qualified, the Republican with the greatest chance of challenging Greene appeared to be Strahan, a Paulding County healthcare executive.
Another push poll, commissioned by the Greene campaign in March, argues otherwise. That poll, conducted by Neighborhood Research and Media, reached out to 318 voters who described themselves as very conservative or somewhat conservative. They overwhelmingly said they’d vote for Greene when given additional choices of Strahan and Lutin.
In that poll, just over 71% of respondents said they’d vote for Greene — with just over 3% choosing Strahan and under 1% choosing Lutin. Another 25% polled were undecided. Other GOP candidates weren’t included in the Greene poll.
While the small sample size of either poll isn’t representative of a congressional district containing over 700,000 people, something of interest in the March poll is name recognition.
Nearly all the respondents had heard of Greene, while just over 60% had not heard of Strahan and just over 70% had not heard of Lutin. Of those who had heard of both Strahan and Lutin, they told pollsters they did not have an opinion of either candidate.
That doesn’t seem to be the case with Greene.
Of those polled, just under 60% said they had a favorable opinion of Greene, while nearly 10% said they had an unfavorable opinion. Another 18% said they had a mixed opinion, with just under 13% reporting no opinion.
All 10 candidates have been invited to speak during a candidate forum sponsored by One Community United, the Rome-Floyd NAACP and Floyd County Democratic Party on April 25. The location for that debate has not yet been determined.
The Atlanta Press Club will also host the 14th District Republican candidates as part of the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series. It will be livestreamed on May 1 at 11:15 a.m. and air on GPB-TV at 3 p.m. No debate has been scheduled for the 14th District Democratic Party candidates or Libertarian candidate as part of that series.