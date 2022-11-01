As the process continues to complete Gordon County’s upcoming Joint Comprehensive Plan, officials are still seeking more public participation in the process.

Every five years, local municipalities must formulate and draft a plan for each county in Georgia in order to help set planning requirements per state requirements.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In