As the process continues to complete Gordon County’s upcoming Joint Comprehensive Plan, officials are still seeking more public participation in the process.
Every five years, local municipalities must formulate and draft a plan for each county in Georgia in order to help set planning requirements per state requirements.
The latest five-year update, once the final draft is prepared, will be submitted for public review in spring of 2023 and will also be reviewed by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
With several public hearings and work sessions already in the books, the members of the public have been asked to complete a short survey to help direct the focus areas of the plan.
As of the end of last week, over 1,000 local residents had completed the survey, and officials hope to see that number grow.
“We expect [participation] to continue and have a good representative number,” NWGA Regional Commission Director of Regional Planning Julianne Meadows said during the most recent Comp Plan work session.
Once the draft is complete, a second and final required joint public hearing will be held in March of 2023, at which point local governments will prepare a transmittal letter to send to the Regional Commission.
Plan approval by June 30 of next year will allow local government bodies to extend their respective Qualified Local Government status and eligibility for loans from the state, as well as various grants and permits, as required by Georgia Planning Act of 1989, and the 2018 Local Planning Requirements of the GDCA.