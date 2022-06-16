With extreme heat taking hold of a major portion of the United States this week, Gordon County is not exempt from these high temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to remain above 90 degrees through the next week, with the heat index remaining at 100 or better.
For that reason, Gordon County Emergency Management has reached out to partner with our local communities and their leaders to offer cooling stations to those who may need somewhere to go to get out of the heat and cool down. Cooling locations partnering with EMA include:
The Sonoraville Rec, 7494 Fairmount Highway, will be open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Voluntary Action Center, 343 S Wall Street, will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Fairmount City Hall, 2661 Highway 411, will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Plainville City Hall and Library, 110 Earl Street, will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Resaca Town Hall and Gym, 330 Walker Street, will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
There are also plenty of locations to beat the heat throughout Gordon County.
The splash pad at the Sonoraville Rec is open to the public seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is free of charge.
Swimmers can also take advantage of the community pool at the Calhoun Recreation Department located at 601 South River Street. That pool is open Monday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost for the pool is $3.00 for ages 13 and over and $2.00 for those younger than 13. Swimmers under 13 must also be accompanied by an adult.
Salacoa Creek Park, 388 Park Drive in Ranger, is also open for swimming through Labor Day weekend. Those looking to beat the heat can swim Friday through Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m., including Mondays on holiday weekends.
The fee is $3.00 for adults, $2.00 for students, and entry is free to those five and under. For more information, visit gordoncounty.org/departments/salacoa-creek-park.
For those interested in using the Calhoun Aquatic Center, 106 Yellow Jacket Drive, it is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 to 11 a.m., and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m. For membership information and pool schedule, visit www.calhounschools.org/community/calhoun-aquatics-center.
For more information on EMA's response, visit www.gordoncounty.org or contact the local EMA office at 706-602-2905. Courtney Taylor can also be reached via email at ctaylor@gordoncounty.org.