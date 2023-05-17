Commissioners table Red Bud Road poultry house zoning request

Residents living near the site of a proposed poultry operation showed up to voice their concerns before Gordon County's Board of Commissioners this week.
Ultimately, the matter would be tabled until the body's first meeting next month, but Tuesday night commissioners heard from neighbors as well as the applicant Roger Thomas who has applied for the rezoning of 109 acres off Red Bud Road at the Pleasant Hill Extension to build eight 55 by 600-foot chicken houses.
Asking for a change in zoning from A-1 Agricultural to Conditional Use, Thomas -- on behalf of Springbank LLC -- told commissioners he found a parcel of land larger than what he needed so he could leave twice the amount of required buffer for the project.
"I'm buying five or six times more land than I need, and the buffer is going to be twice as big as what you're requiring," Thomas said.
Several residents who spoke voiced concerns about the possibilities of increased traffic, odors, and environmental impacts that could come along with such an operation. Many said they feel they already deal with enough similar concerns with the landfill and over 50 current poultry houses also nearby.
Following the public hearing, a motion was made by Commissioner Kevin Cunningham to approve the application, an action that died without a second. A motion was then made by Commissioner Bruce Potts to table the matter, an action that also died. After a 10-minute recess by the board, the matter was eventually tabled with a motion from Potts and a second from Commissioner Chad Steward so the body could look more into the details of the application.
"These are sensitive issues that often require some needing to understand the effects things have on both parties in the community as a whole, so I appreciate your patience as we move through this process," Commission Chair Bud Owens said.
The application came to commissioners with a 4-0 recommendation for approval from the County Planning Commission from their May 8 meeting, and following Tuesday night's tabling, will be up for a vote once again at the Board of Commissioners' June 6 meeting. With Tuesday night's tabling, the May 16 speaking portion of the meeting will carry forward and serve as the public hearing in the matter as part of the current application.
Several other zoning applications were approved Tuesday night, none of which drew speakers during the public hearing period.
An application from Charles Massingill to rezone 0.946 acres at 1372 Old Rome Dalton Road from A-1 Agricultural to R-6 Residential to subdivide the property with an existing home was unanimously approved, as well as an application by Massingill to rezone a 0.78-acre parcel at 1362 Old Rome Dalton Road from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Residential, also to subdivide.
Also approved was an application from Theresa Wilson to rezone one acre from A-1 Agricultural to R-6 Residential for a family member's manufactured home at Newtown Creek Loop, as well as an application from Brian Grogan to rezone 0.686 acres at 5426 Roland Hayes Parkway from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Residential to subdivide for a new home.
A pair of alcohol licenses were approved by 4-1 votes Tuesday night, including a request for a new owner application for Beer and Wine - Consume Off-Premises license to Rehmat Khan of Zond Brother LLC (d/b/a BP Food Mart), 110 Shope Lake Road, as well as a new ownership application for the same type of license by Arpit Patel of Neelkanth 0712 LLC (d/b/a Neel's Market), 602 Highway 53. Cunningham was the lone dissenting vote on both matters.
A request from the County IT Department to approve an agreement with CivicPlus for a new County website was approved unanimously. The project will use $25,613 in budget overages from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Also approved was a request from the District Attorney's Office to approve the state paid county reimbursed personal contract extension with the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia for Fiscal Year 2024.
Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission were approved for terms beginning June 1, and ending the same date in 2026 for Ken Padgett and Ad Layson.
A request, already bearing a recommendation for approval from the Historic Preservation Commission, was passed, allowing a Memorial Day weekend program by the 28th Georgia Civil War Reenactors Group to conduct a program at the County-owned Resaca Historic Battlefield was approved.
Approved following a second reading Tuesday night was an ordinance to prohibit commercial fishing on County-owned properties was read that, if eventually approved, would restrict fishing methods that would be allowed.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said the move makes it unlawful to fish commercially or by and sell fish caught in County-owned public waters -- restricting fishing to pole methods unless deemed otherwise necessary in individual cases by the board in the future.
Finally, a request from County Fire Rescue to deem certain mechanical equipment items surplus was approved.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, June 6, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m., both in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S Piedmont St. All regular meetings are open to the public.