Gordon County Tax Commissioner Scott Clements would like to remind Gordon County homeowners that April 1, 2022 is the deadline to sign up to receive the Homestead Exemption for the 2022 tax year. 

If you turned 65 or 70 year old Jan. 1, or before, please visit the Tax Commissioner's Office, 215 N. Wall St., to update your exemption. 

If you are already receiving the exemption you need not do anything. Many different exemptions are available. 

Please contact the Tax Commissioner's Office at 706-629-9242 for more information. 

