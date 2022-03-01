Commissioner: Homestead exemption deadline April 1 From the Gordon County Tax Commissioner Mar 1, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blake Silvers, file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon County Tax Commissioner Scott Clements would like to remind Gordon County homeowners that April 1, 2022 is the deadline to sign up to receive the Homestead Exemption for the 2022 tax year. If you turned 65 or 70 year old Jan. 1, or before, please visit the Tax Commissioner's Office, 215 N. Wall St., to update your exemption. If you are already receiving the exemption you need not do anything. Many different exemptions are available. Please contact the Tax Commissioner's Office at 706-629-9242 for more information. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Becky Hood case: Process delays explained CPD, GBI search for possible human remains on Wall Street Fourth development proposed for sizzling Union Grove east of I-75 Gordon County restaurant inspections Rec. Department Father Son Campout set for April 14-15 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.