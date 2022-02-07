Former Calhoun High School baseball standouts Charlie Culberson (left), and Josh Smoker (right) with former Jackets head coach Chip Henderson before the sixth annual Smoker Culberson Golf Classic at Fields Ferry.
Blake Silvers
Golfers from 14 teams line up in sub-freezing temperatures to brave the weather for a good cause at the sixth annual Smoker Culberson Golf Classic at Fields Ferry.
Josh Smoker (left) and Charlie Culberson thank the golfers at the 2022 Smoker Culberson Golf Classic prior to a shotgun start.
Golfers warm up prior to the start of the Smoker Culberson Classic at Fields Ferry Golf Club Saturday, braving sub-freezing temperatures and cold wind for a good cause.
Charlie Culberson and Josh Smoker thank the golfers ahead of a cold and windy shotgun start to the 2022 Smoker Culberson Golf Classic at Fields Ferry Saturday.
A table sits outside the Fields Ferry Golf Club pro shop Saturday with items for auction.
Former Calhoun High School baseball standouts Josh Smoker and Charlie Culberson hosted their yearly benefit golf tournament Saturday morning.
The annual Smoker-Culberson Golf Classic kicked off at Fields Ferry Golf Club, 581 Fields Ferry Drive, just after 10 a.m. with wind and temperatures hovering below freezing, but plenty of sunshine.
"It's our sixth year doing it, so it's just been a lot of fun," Culberson said. "Pretty cool to see people come out and support what we're doing."
Originally intended to benefit the CHS baseball team, several community organizations have been added through the years.
"It's cool, we really enjoy doing it," Smoker said. "When we started this thing, Charlie and I decided we wanted to keep everything in house .. keep it in Calhoun. Obviously this is where we're from. We might have moved off, but it'll always have a special place in our hearts. We try and pick some charities that have an impact on the community. And we definitely look forward to it every year."
Recently retired, former CHS baseball coach Chip Henderson says he's proud of both past players -- now with major league experience -- coming home and giving back.
"It means the world," Henderson said. "These guys they're high character guys that come back. They don't forget where they come from. To come and give back to the community and the program they were a part of, it speaks highly of them."
Besides the Calhoun High School baseball team, proceeds from the tournament will also benefit the Voluntary Action Center, Boys & Girls Club of Calhoun, and the ALS Cure Project.
"Myself and Josh, playing together when we were younger and then at Calhoun ... I think being able to give back to people who have been able to give to you ... it shows you what kind of people are around this community," Culberson said. "Calhoun meant a lot to me and still does. My time there in high school was a blast. Being at the school ... the teachers and coaches, and Coach Henderson and what he means to us and our family and what he's done for Calhoun, we wanted to do this for him."
Out of 14 teams, this year's top three finishers were Cody, Jamey, Perry and Lee Barnes in first place; Chap and Roger Goble, along with Randy Black and Mark Brozowski in second place; and Michael Bailey, Jesse Magana, Jeff Morrow and Jon Blaine in third place.