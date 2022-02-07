Former Calhoun High School baseball standouts Josh Smoker and Charlie Culberson hosted their yearly benefit golf tournament Saturday morning.

The annual Smoker-Culberson Golf Classic kicked off at Fields Ferry Golf Club, 581 Fields Ferry Drive, just after 10 a.m. with wind and temperatures hovering below freezing, but plenty of sunshine.

"It's our sixth year doing it, so it's just been a lot of fun," Culberson said. "Pretty cool to see people come out and support what we're doing." 

Originally intended to benefit the CHS baseball team, several community organizations have been added through the years. 

"It's cool, we really enjoy doing it," Smoker said. "When we started this thing, Charlie and I decided we wanted to keep everything in house .. keep it in Calhoun. Obviously this is where we're from. We might have moved off, but it'll always have a special place in our hearts. We try and pick some charities that have an impact on the community. And we definitely look forward to it every year."

Recently retired, former CHS baseball coach Chip Henderson says he's proud of both past players -- now with major league experience -- coming home and giving back. 

"It means the world," Henderson said. "These guys they're high character guys that come back. They don't forget where they come from. To come and give back to the community and the program they were a part of, it speaks highly of them."

Besides the Calhoun High School baseball team, proceeds from the tournament will also benefit the Voluntary Action Center, Boys & Girls Club of Calhoun, and the ALS Cure Project.

"Myself and Josh, playing together when we were younger and then at Calhoun ... I think being able to give back to people who have been able to give to you ... it shows you what kind of people are around this community," Culberson said. "Calhoun meant a lot to me and still does. My time there in high school was a blast. Being at the school ... the teachers and coaches, and Coach Henderson and what he means to us and our family and what he's done for Calhoun, we wanted to do this for him."

Out of 14 teams, this year's top three finishers were Cody, Jamey, Perry and Lee Barnes in first place; Chap and Roger Goble, along with Randy Black and Mark Brozowski in second place; and Michael Bailey, Jesse Magana, Jeff Morrow and Jon Blaine in third place. 

For more information about this year's tournament or future events, visit smokerculbersonclassic.com online.

