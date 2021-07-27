Co-op to hold 85th annual meeting online

North Georgia EMC invites members to attend the cooperative’s 85th Annual Meeting online.
In celebration of the cooperative’s 85th Annual Meeting, all registered members will be entered into a drawing to win one of 85 bill credits valued at $85 each.
The video presentation will be hosted at www.ngemc.com. Members without internet access may call 706-503-7161 to listen to the meeting and complete their registration via phone.
To offer members flexibility and maximize the opportunity for participation, registration will be open from 8 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
During registration, members will be asked to provide their member number, which can be found in the address label printed on the July issue of Georgia Magazine or on NGEMC bills.
For more information on this year’s annual meeting, please refer to the official notice and registration guidelines in the July edition of Georgia Magazine.
Tune in to learn more about your cooperative, approve the 2020 annual meeting minutes, and hear the annual report.
You are welcome to send questions or comments to ngemc.com/contactus or call one of the local NGEMC offices.